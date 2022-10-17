Australia Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Opportunities and Outlook 2028

Australia Laser Hair Removal Industry Overview

The Australia laser hair removal market size was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing esthetic consciousness and increasing awareness about physical grooming have led to high demand for hair removal devices. In addition, with the introduction of various hair removal devices, preference for noninvasive techniques for personal grooming is increasing. Rapid technological advancements have also led to novel product development. The aesthetics industry witnessed significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first and second quarter of 2020. Since majority of cosmetic procedures were not medically necessary, they were put on hold due to lockdowns in several countries, which led to closure of beauty clinics, med spas, dermatology clinics, and retail stores.

Government officials and hospital administrators across the globe urged healthcare professionals to cancel nonemergency appointments. However, the personal care and beauty market witnessed significant growth during the pandemic due to increase in online sales. In the current scenario, all demographic segments of the population lay great importance on enhancing their aesthetic appeal. Majority of the demand for aesthetic devices is by women owing to greater concern among them regarding their physical appearance, rendering this population group the largest market contributor.

There has been a drastic shift from using conventional products to technologically advanced equipment, which is assisting in better diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of various skin diseases and improving aesthetic appeal. The advent of technologically advanced non-invasive laser therapies has led to the high demand for laser hair removal.

Key market players are focusing on the development of new products, thus increasing the availability of advanced laser hair removal techniques in the market. These techniques are constantly undergoing significant improvements, which have made devices more efficient and cost-effective. For instance, with recent advancements, laser hair removal technique delivers effective results in minimum number of sessions, unlike repeated numerous sessions that were required earlier. Newly designed devices work effectively on all skin types.

