Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is the Provider of Medical Transfer with ICU Facilities

Kolkata, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — If the need for a medical evacuation is crucial we rely on the best medium of transport that can shift patients without any delay and that is an air ambulance. There are plenty of air medical transportation providers across the nation the most significant of them all is the Air Ambulance Services in Guwahati provided by Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance. We have a casualty-free operational module that can be beneficial in shifting patients without any trouble or complication. Our efficient team is ready to adapt to any situation and come up with the best-suiting solution that matches the condition of the patients.

Our medical aviation services are operational 24 hours a day and even at night and are available at the convenience of the requesters. We work 24/7 to deliver our best in terms of evacuation, medical assistance, and repatriation and we ensure to rest of the family of the patient is assured the patient is in trusted hands. Our air ambulances operational under Air Ambulance in Guwahati are outfitted with the futuristic and latest equipment, carefully installed to let patients experience a trouble-free flying experience and guarantee a casualty-free journey from start to finish.

Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Service in Kolkata Doest Get Delayed in Reaching the Medical Center

The reach of Medivic Aviation Air Ambulance Services in Kolkata is extensive and imposing, and we have the capability to access remote areas and rural regions by first reaching the patient via our ground ambulance and then bringing them to the nearest airport for air evacuation. We have a wide range of air ambulances that are diverse and flexible and can incorporate all the necessary medical supplies inside the aircraft carrier needed for a safe and comforting journey.

Once while we at Air Ambulance in Kolkata were shifting a patient with cancer we were asked to take utmost care about every specific thing whether it was equipment, the medical team, the environment of the aircraft, or the hygiene maintained inside the airliner. We worked as per the demands of the requester and incorporated all the significant medical supplies that would have contributed to the stable medical state of the patient at the time of transfer. We sanitized the aircraft before the evacuation process would have started and shifted the patient inside the aircraft with the help of a stretcher. Our medical team provided assistance and attention on a regular basis and the companion accompanying the patient was satisfied with our treatment and services.