Global Manager Group Has Revived the Railway Welding Documents as Per DIN EN 15085-2 & ISO 3834-2

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Manager Group is very happy to Relaunch the Railway Welding Documentation Kit as Per DIN EN 15085-2 & ISO 3834-2. The DIN EN 15085 Part-2 standard is developed for the Quality requirements and certification of welding manufacturers for welding of railway vehicles and components, Quality requirements, and certification of welding manufacturers. ISO 3834 Part–2 standard provides comprehensive Quality requirements for the fusion welding of metallic materials. Both international standards are highly relevant for railway welding and any other metallic welding manufacturers. The railway welding documentation kits contain, a manual, mandatory procedure, exhibit (inspection testing plan), job description, sample blank formats, etc., which are primary requirements of the documentation process during DIN EN 15085-2 and ISO 3834–2 certification.

The ready-to-use documentation kit is prepared by the highly experienced team of DIN EN 15085-2 and ISO 3834–2 consultants. The documentation kit with manual, procedures, and blank forms is a set of editable word templates, as well as written in simple English and the total documents covered are conforming to the requirements of DIN EN 15085-2:2020 and ISO 3834–2:2021 standards. Also, the most beneficial feature of the Railway Welding Documentation kit is that users can modify the templates as per their working system and create their documents within 1 week. So, making for the documents for welding certification becomes very easy and time-saving. With the help of this documentation reference material, many railway welding organizations have implemented a quality system in their organizations very easily and quickly.

Railway Welding Documentation kit as per DIN EN 15085-2 & ISO 3834-2 includes more than 50 editable MS Word files. These editable documents address all the elements of Railway Welding Certification. Also, a Free DEMO of the list of readymade DIN EN 15085 part-2 and ISO 3834 part-2 Railway Welding documents that help to decide to purchase this documentation kit. As well as the procedures and formats provided in the documentation kit can help in fine-tuning the processes and establishing better control for system establishment in railway welding manufacturing organizations. To know more about the railway welding documentation kit, visit the official website: https://www.globalmanagergroup.com/Products/EN-15085-railway-welding-documents.htm

