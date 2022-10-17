2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions By 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Market Statsville Group, the global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market size was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2021, and it is estimated to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% during the period of 2022-2030. Machine vision provides machines with a gift of sight, complementing or replacing manual inspection tasks, using cameras and image processing. Machine vision applications range from basic tasks, like presence detection, to real-time inspection and grading tasks in harsh environments.

Machine vision systems are beneficial to manufacturing companies worldwide, especially in areas where redundant tasks, such as inspection, must be performed with precision. In high-speed production lines and hazardous environments, they are critical. Increased productivity, reduced machine downtime, and tighter process control are just a few of the significant advantages offered by these systems.

The target object image acquired for processing in a pure 2D machine vision system is effectively a flat, 2D plan view. There is no height information in this 2D image. Z (distance from the camera) is commonly assumed when using 2D cameras. This is ineffective as parts may move, change the size, and so on. The 2D camera may miscalculate the location.

Definition of Global 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Definition

A 2D and 3D machine vision system is the substitution of the human visual sense and judgment abilities with a video camera and computer to perform an inspection task. It is the acquisition and analysis of images automatically to obtain desired data for controlling or evaluating a specific part or activity.

Global 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market Dynamics

Drivers : Increasing Need for Quality inspection and Automation

Increased level of automation in the manufacturing industry also demands automation of material quality inspection with little human intervention. Machine vision systems, along with AI algorithms, can inspect minute components and identify microscopic defects as they are more sensitive than human vision. Visual inspection using machine learning (ML) reduces inspection time significantly by detecting a variety of defects as compared to conventional techniques.

Quality and yield are related to manufacturing processes, as the way that raw materials are used, inspected, manufactured, and integrated determines product quality. To stay competitive, modern industrial firms strive to achieve both quality and quantity with automation without compromising one over the other.

Challenges: Complexity in Integrating Machine Vision Systems

Machine vision depends on standard operating systems and interface protocols. The software can easily be written using commercial image processing libraries. PC-based machine vision systems are complex and bulky. Integrating them into existing systems can be difficult owing to the number of interfaces involved.

Many systems integration challenges have been reduced by the availability and increasing affordability of smart cameras that embed lighting, software, and I/O interfaces; developing technologies would pose more challenges for machine vision to solve. For instance, in developing multispectral imaging systems, specialized lighting would be required to illuminate products at specific wavelengths. For hyperspectral imaging, broadband LED illumination would replace the current halogen-based systems. With the introduction of faster CMOS-based high-speed cameras, system integrators would have to support optical networks to transfer data from cameras to computers.

Scope of the Global 2D and 3D Machine Vision Systems Market

The study categorizes the 2D and 3D machine vision systems market based on product, component, and industry vertical at the regional and global levels.

By Product Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

PC-based

Smart Camera-based

By Component Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Hardware Vision Systems Cameras Optics and Illumination Systems Frame Grabbers Other Types of Hardware

Software

By Industry Vertical Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Other Industry Verticals

By Region Outlook (Revenue , USD Billion, 2017 – 2030 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

The hardware segment, by component, accounts for the largest market share

Based on component, the market is divided into hardware and software. In 2021, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share of 85.5% in the global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market. Moreover, hardware is further segmented into vision systems, cameras, optics and illumination systems, frame grabbers, and other types of hardware. Further, vision systems had the largest market share in the hardware segment. The scope of vision systems includes vision processors, vision sensors, and communication systems. A machine vision processing unit is a class of microprocessors designed to accelerate machine vision tasks. Intel offers the Movidius Myriad 2 vision processing unit that delivers high-performance machine vision and visual awareness in power-constrained environments.

Various end-user industries, such as the automotive industry, are expected to experience significant demand for vision sensors due to their increasing demand in identification and inspection applications. Several manufacturing facilities also use advanced x-ray scanners, combined with generic machine vision systems, to ensure the high quality of spare parts, especially those that are not easy to verify by machine vision systems alone.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global 2D and 3D machine vision systems market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the market studied since it is a major manufacturing hub for most industries. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, are the most promising ones for machine vision technologies.

After the Asia Pacific, North America is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. North America is a significant market for machine vision solution providers. Because of the early adoption of automation in the manufacturing and healthcare industries, the regional market is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives such as the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership, which aims to encourage industry, universities, and the federal government to invest in emerging automation technologies, will boost machine vision system production.

Key Market Players

The 2D and 3D machine vision systems market is mildly concentrated in nature with few numbers of global players such as Cognex Corporation, ISRA Vision AG, Keyence Corporation, Datalogic SpA, Sick AG, Active Silicon Ltd, Baumer Optronic GmbH, Adimec Advanced Image Systems BV, Hexagon AB (Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence), Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Flir Systems Inc., FANUC Corp., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

The market for 2D and 3D machine vision systems is highly fragmented. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of several players. Some prominent vendors include Cognex Corporation, ISRA Vision AG, Keyence Corporation, and Hexagon AB, among others.