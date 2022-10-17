Clean Beauty Market to move forward at a double-digit CAGR by 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global clean beauty market size is expected to grow from USD 6,557.2 million in 2021 to USD 18,058.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030. Clean beauty means that a product is non-toxic, safe, and has transparent labeling of ingredients. Any clean beauty product doesn’t contain harmful ingredients for the skin. The products are derived from vegan plants, which are cruelty-free, eco-friendly, sustainably sourced, that don’t contain any toxins. These products have many benefits, including boosting collagen, diminishing dark spots, being used as moisturizers, and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Moreover, this product helps to shrink pores & keeps acne away, brightens & tones the skin. There are certain third-party testing labs, institutions for certification and checking whether these products are free from certain toxic chemicals like carcinogens, parabens, and others. The ECOCERT and EWG are examples of third-party chemicals testing and certification providers.

The rise in the launch of more sophisticated and clean beauty products for better skin care and an increase in the demand for the beauty products with greater caution and awareness for skin are some of the key factors driving the growth of the clean beauty market.

Global Clean Beauty Market Dynamics

Customers are more actively self-educated for checking labels for ingredients, watching videos from overseas for global perspective. They are becoming curious about indie beauty, which often includes using ingredients that users might find on their plates rather than concocted in a lab.

Additionally, consumers are more concerned with making their skin a flawless canvas for makeup rather than concealing flaws. As a result, more consumers are becoming health-conscious and investing in environmentally friendly products.

Scope of the Global Clean Beauty Market Research Report

The study categorizes the clean beauty market based on product type, distribution channel, and skin type at the regional and global levels.

By Product Type Outlook

Hair Care

Face Products

Skin Care Cleansers Moisturizers Oil & Serums Natural Tanning Others

Oral Care

Makeup

Wrinkle Care Products

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Online Sale

Retail Sale

Others

By Skin Type Outlook

Dry

Oily

Normal

Combination

Sensitive

By Region Outlook

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global clean beauty market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest CAGR in the global clean beauty market during the forecast period. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia–Pacific. Strong economic growth in domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India is driving the region’s expansion.

Due to rapidly increasing consumer spending on natural beauty products and growing government initiatives for supporting clean beauty products for toxin-free and eco-friendly products’ needs, the market of clean beauty in the Asia Pacific region is increasing. For instance, according to the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the cosmetics and personal care industry is one of India’s fastest-growing consumer products sectors with a strong potential for foreign companies.

Key Global Clean Beauty Market Players

Major players in the global market of clean beauty are: