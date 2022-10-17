Nitrile Gloves Market Break-Down By Top Companies, Opportunities And Forecast

Posted on 2022-10-17 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Market Statsville Group, the global nitrile gloves market size is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 22.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.6from 2022 to 2030The standard nitrile glove is an industrial protective glove protecting against chemicals, cuts, and abrasions. It does not protect against electric shock or heat. It is also an effective medical glove for protection against infections and bloodborne pathogens.

The market is expected to grow due to rising awareness about the product’s benefits in healthcare facilities and an increase in the number of latex allergies, during the forecast period. Nitrile gloves are latex-free, making them more

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/nitrile-gloves-market

appealing to those who are allergic to latex. Synthetic rubber is also used in their manufacturing, which helps to provide high strength, durability, flexibility, and the ability to reduce hand fatigue, provide a comfortable fit, and reduce friction.

Scope of the Global Nitrile Gloves Market

The study categorizes the nitrile gloves market based on type, product, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/nitrile-gloves-market?opt=2950

By Type Outlook

  • Powdered
  • Powder-free

By Product Outlook

  • Disposable
  • Durable

By End-Users Outlook

  • Medical & Healthcare
    • Surgical
    • Examination
  • Automotive
  • Oil & Gas
  • Food & Beverage
  • Metal & Machinery
  • Chemical & Petrochemical
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Cleanroom
  • Others

By Region Outlook

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Malaysia
    • Singapore
    • Philippines
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Europe
    • UK
    • Germany
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Rest of Europe
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • North Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The powder-free segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/nitrile-gloves-market

Based on type, the global nitrile gloves market is divided into powdered and powder-freeIn 2021, the powder-free segment accounted for the largest market share of 69.5in the global nitrile gloves marketPowder-free nitrile gloves are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, thanks to their growing popularity in a variety of industries such as food processing, medical, and chemical. Furthermore, many governments worldwide are likely to have a positive impact on the powder-free nitrile gloves market over the forecast period.

Nitrile gloves are powdered with cornstarch and calcium carbonate. Cornstarch powder, which is widely used, facilitates donning, improves grip, and reduces moisture. Allergies to powdered nitrile gloves have not been reported. These gloves, however, may cause skin sensitivities or allergies if worn for an extended period of time.

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/nitrile-gloves-market

Key Players in the Global Nitrile Gloves Market

Major players in the global market of nitrile gloves are:

  • Top Glove Corporation Bhd
  • Supermax Corporation Berhad
  • Hartalega Holdings Berhad
  • Ansell Ltd.
  • Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
  • Medline Industries, Inc.
  • MCR Safety
  • Superior Gloves

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution