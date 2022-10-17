Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Industry Share, and Regional Growth Analysis 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global automated waste collection system market size was valued at USD 273.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 555.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2030. The automated waste collection system eliminates the space needed for manual waste collection and dump bins. It is integrated with advanced vacuum technology that offers a sustainable and cost-efficient waste collection. This system provides several practical and environmental benefits over the conventional waste collection systems across the globe. Also, it is designed for different types of waste, such as large sheets of cardboard, metals, clothes, glass, and others.

Factors such as rise in environmental awareness, an increase in focus on proper collection of garbage and waste piles for disposal, and urban population growth drives the demand for automated waste collection system in urban areas. However, the requirement for high capital investments and the lack of awareness in developing countries hinder the automated waste collection system market growth. Moreover, the High growth potential in the emerging economies and increase in the smart city initiatives offers lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Definition

The automated vacuum waste collection system transfers the waste materials generated from residential, commercial, and industrial sources through underground pneumatic tubes to a collection station. It is also known as pneumatic waste.

Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rise in environmental awareness

An increase in the environmental awareness regarding renewable waste collection management systems among people and a rise in CO2 emissions globally are expected to generate growth opportunities for the automated waste collection systems market. Market players such as Sweden-based Envac AB have been taking proactive measures to install pneumatic waste collection systems around the globe to enhance the waste collection procedure for reduction of pollution and protect the environment from hazards. Moreover, untreated waste and dumping affect health directly and indirectly by spreading vectors, which cause infectious diseases and boost demand for automated waste collection systems.

Restraints : Requirement for high capital investments

It is challenging to invest in automated waste collection systems, considering their initial installation costs. Developed nations can afford automated waste collection systems project costs as they concentrate on advanced facilities. In contrast, developing countries spend less on waste operations as they have diversified financial budgets allocated to other developments such as building roads, railways, and public facilities. In addition, automated waste collection systems require maintenance and repair costs, and developing countries find it difficult to recover this invested cost. Hence, all such instances are anticipated to hamper the growth of the automated waste collection systems market.

Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market Segmentation

The study categorizes the automated waste collection system market based on type, operation, and application at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Gravity System

Full Vacuum System

By Operation Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Stationary

Mobile

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Airports

Hospitals

Food markets

Industries

Stadiums

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia the Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam the Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The full vacuum system segment is projected to account for the largest market share, by type

By type, the automated waste collection system (AWCS) market is classified into full vacuum system and gravity vacuum system. The full vacuum system allows vacuum suction of the waste at the loading point. Thus, the waste is collected as soon as the user throws the waste through the designated chute. The gravity vacuum system is designed to temporarily hold the waste between two transport cycles.

In 2021, the full vacuum system segment accounted for the largest market share of 71.5% in the global automated waste collection system market. The main advantage of an automated waste collection system (AWCS) is eliminating curbside garbage collection, thus, reducing the traffic caused by waste collection trucks through the streets. Further, the full vacuum system allows users to discard their waste through the waste chute and transport directly to the central waste handling and collection facility.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global automated waste collection system market has segmented as North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. In the Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and South Korea own the maximum share of the automated waste collection system market in the region, owing to the construction of smart cities and rapid development.

Rapid urbanization and infrastructural development are the major factors driving the automated waste collection systems market’s growth in Asia-Pacific. China is the largest contributor in the Asia-Pacific region for the AWCS market. Furthermore, the construction sector of South Korea registered significant growth in recent years. For instance, in September 2020, the Statistics Korea (department of statistics of the government of South Korea) published economic data of South Korea, according to which the construction sector registered a growth of 34.8% in the 2nd quarter of 2020 compared to the 1st quarter of 2020. These developments are expected to result in a rise in waste management activities, accelerating the demand for smart waste management, so there will be an increase in the demand for the automated waste collection system.

Key Market Players in the Global Automated Waste Collection System (AWCS) Market

The global automated waste collection system market is highly competitive. Key industry players adopt various strategies such as product development, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions.

Major players in the global market of automated waste collection system are: