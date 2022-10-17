Satellite Laser Communication System Market Report 2022: Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2030

The global satellite laser communication system market size is expected to grow from USD 356.8 million in 2021 to USD 5205.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.8from 2022 to 2030There is free-space optical communication in outer space in laser communication in space. Communication may be fully in space or in a ground-to-satellite or satellite-to-ground application.

Factors such as the rising number of satellite launches for communication and earth observation and alternative solutions to the overburdened optical technology are driving the market. Moreover, difficulties in creating laser communication between satellite & ground stations is hampering the market growth. Furthermore, connectivity requirements in rural areas and developing countries and the growing demand for high-speed and secure communication networks have created growth opportunities in the market.

Scope of the Global Satellite Laser Communication System Market

The study categorizes the satellite laser communication system market based on solution, application, and end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Solution Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Inter-Satellite Laser Communication
  • Satellite-to-Ground Laser Communication

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Technology Development
  • Earth Observation and Remote Sensing
  • Communication
  • Surveillance and Security
  • and Research and Space Exploration

By End-Users Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • Government & Military
  • Commercial

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 20172030)

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • UK
    • Spain
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Slovenia
    • Slovakia
    • the Netherlands
    • Belgium
    • Norway
    • Denmark
    • Czech Republic
    • Sweden
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Indonesia
    • Malaysia
    • Thailand
    • Vietnam
    • The Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
    • Rest of South America
  • The Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • South Africa
    • Northern Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regions, the global smart waste management market has been segmented across North America, AsiaPacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & AfricaIn 2021, Europe had the largest market share in the global satellite laser communication system market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global satellite laser communication systems market. The region includes the countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of AsiaPacificThe region’s growth is primarily due to strong economic growth in the domestic emerging countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India.

Global Satellite Laser Communication System Market Major Players

The leading market players such as AAC Clyde Space (Hyperion Technologies), Analytical Space Operation, and Ball Corporation hold the majority of the market share. However, other players in the market are also coming up with new strategies and partnering, collaborating, and expanding their business, which is further anticipated to boost the market growth in the future.

Major Players in the global satellite laser communication system market are:

  • AAC Clyde Space (Hyperion Technologies)
  • Analytical Space Operation
  • Ball Corporation
  • BridgeComm
  • General Atomics
  • HENSOLDT
  • Honeywell International
  • Laser Light Communication (Halo Network)
  • Mynaric
  • ODYSSEUS SPACE SA
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc.
  • Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX)
  • Space Micro
  • Tesat Spacecom
  • Thales Group

