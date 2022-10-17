Revitalize Skin and Body at Encino’s Exceptional Glow Aesthetic Center

Encino, CA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Professionals from the Glow Aesthetic Centre are among the best in the region for bolstering your skin and body care.

For nearly 40 years, Glow Aesthetic Center has been the trusted beauty destination for those residing in Encino, San Fernando Valley and beyond, looking for incredible results and feeling entirely at ease.

Led by Dr Homan Siman, M.D., their team of aestheticians and medical professionals have decades of experience ensuring their patients are in expert hands. Part tranquil spa, part medical aesthetics studio, the center is a trusted beauty destination for hundreds of people.

Recently, their center underwent a major remodel, with a complete office redesign, an expanded 1000 sq ft of space, and the addition of a Morpheus8 radio frequency micro-needling medical device that will be offered as a new service. They have also recruited two new physician associates, Ronit Khoobayan PA-C and Nikki Doran PA-C.

“With over 30 years of experience, our highly-trained physicians, physician associates, and aestheticians will have you feeling refreshed, renewed, and glowing,” commented Dr Siman. “Our services are carefully customized to our client’s skin to ensure a relaxing experience and the best results.”

Their services and treatments address every aspect of the body: from facials, laser and filler injectables, to fat dissolving, non-surgical butt lift treatments, vein and neck treatments, PRP injections, skin tag removals, skin tightening and vaginal rejuvenation.

With shelves of premier products from brands such as iS Clinical, Elta MD, and Skinmedica, Dr Siman and the Glow team offer a range of beauty and wellness treatments.

Put your best face forward with a rejuvenating facial or chemical peel, or reverse signs of ageing with microneedling, Botox, and Juvéderm. If you’re looking to be beach-ready year-round, laser hair removal uses the latest in laser technology to ensure minimal discomfort—even for those with sensitive skin.

Glow is also one of the few spas in the region to perform intravenous nutritional therapy, which can quickly boost your immune system, increase hair growth, improve your skin and more.

“Our entire team is dedicated to providing quality, exceptional service, utilizing the latest treatment technology designed to fulfill your skin’s needs,” Dr Siman added.

Given their wide experience, the Glow team have received numerous five-star testimonials from their clients. Kim Blackwell commented: “Always a pleasure receiving services at Glow Aesthetic Center. From the front desk check in to the actual treatment, I’m made to feel comfortable and cared for. I’ve never waited longer than 5 minutes for an appointment, once I arrive someone will immediately check to see if the room is ready and let me know if it’s being prepared; in the meantime I’m offered water or coffee, and since it’s laser hair removal, the option of numbing the area before the treatment.

“Both of my technicians were lovely, checking in before during and after the service with a follow up phone call to see if I had any questions or concerns. I’ve only had laser hair removal here so far but based on how happy I am with it, I’ll definitely be booking more treatments.”

And Diana Madria offered: “I went in today for my first hydro facial deluxe with Selena. Wow!! What an experience. Selena walked me through each step and was very knowledgeable. Boy did she make me feel right at home. I loved her professionalism and the way she took care of me. Thanks Selena, you’ll see me soon again. I 100% recommend this place.”

To book an appointment or to find out more about Glow’s experience and services:

Phone: (818) 905-8815

Website: https://glowmedspaencino.com/