Blackjack Paving Named Top Paving Contractor for 2022 by Pavement Magazine

Fairburn, Georgia, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Blackjack Paving is pleased to announce that they have been named a top paving contractor for 2022 by Pavement Magazine for the second year consecutively. They have received recognition as a top 50 contractor in several categories, giving customers confidence in their quality of service.

Blackjack Paving is recognized as a leading company in the area, providing clients with quality service. They bring over 35 years of experience in the paving industry and provide the best service to commercial and industrial clients. Their team is available for paving jobs of all sizes, sealcoating, crack filling, repairs, striping, signage, soil stabilization, and more. They work closely with clients to plan the perfect project and complete it on schedule to avoid delays.

Blackjack Paving has built a solid reputation for their service, ensuring clients can trust their paving to stand the test of time. They are available to oversee various paving projects to build parking lots, parking structures, warehouses, and more. They offer free estimates for complete transparency.

Anyone interested in learning about their recognition as a top paving contractor for 2022 can find out more by visiting the Blackjackpaving.com website or calling 1-678-971-3475.

About Blackjack Paving: Blackjack Paving is a leading paving contractor providing valuable services for businesses of all sizes. They pave parking lots and more and provide various complementary services, including sealcoating, crack filling, repair, and parking lot striping. They work closely with clients to ensure they get the best project results.

Company: Blackjack Paving

Address: 98 Howell Ave

City: Fairburn

State: GA

Zip code: 30213

Telephone number: 1-678-971-3475