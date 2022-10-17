Network Security Market size See Incredible Growth during 2030

Colorado, Lakewood, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Network Security Market: By component (Solutions (Firewall Security, virus/malware protection, Network Access Control (NAC), Data Loss Prevention, data encryption, URL and content filtering, IDS/IPS, Secure Web Gateways, Advance threat detection, Vulnerability Scanning and Management, Sandboxing), Services (Professional Managed Services), By deployment mode (On-premises, Cloud), By organization size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By End-User Industries (Aerospace and Defense, Government, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy, and Utilities) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The network security market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the network security market.

Network Security Industry Outlook

The global network security market size is projected to grow from USD 25.4 billion in 2020 to USD 57.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Network Access Control (NAC) development and implementation are gaining popularity across the globe, assisted by features such as incidence response, policy lifecycle management, guest networking access, and security posture access. In addition, the server visualization trend is contributing to the adoption of innovative and modern technologies for network security. These factors will augment the global Network Security market over the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Network Security Market over the Forecast Period:

Increasing issues about network security and privacy are major restraints of the global network security market. The market is being pushed towards growth by an increased number of network-based attacks.

Strict rules and regulations and the need for compliances drive the adoption of new Network Security software, which boosts the market. The growing adoption of SaaS and Cloud-based security technologies are fuelling the market growth.

Numerous growth opportunities for global Network Security are provided by the convergence of advanced deep learning and machine learning capabilities. Moreover, increased demands for integrated security solutions are opening many new growth prospects for the global market.

High vulnerability to Cloud-network attacks is hindering the global market growth.

  • High innovation costs and budget constraints are the main restraints of the global network security market.
  • The high vulnerability hampers the market growth to cloud network attacks.
  • The lack of trained cybersecurity professionals and experts to handle and deal with complex security incidents poses significant challenges to the global Network Security market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Network Security Market:

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the network security market, facing the foreseeable economic turmoil, is poised for sustainable growth and development. Network security will become a competitive differentiator for companies as digital technology becomes a vital aspect of business strategies considering and revamping remote working technologies. Because of lockdowns, some companies operate by requiring employees to work over the company’s network from home. During the coronavirus pandemic, excess internet use would generate many opportunities for hackers and data breachers alike.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global network security market study based on components, deployment mode, organization size, and end-user industry.

Based on the component, the network security market has been segmented into –

  • Solutions
    • Firewall Security
    • Virus/Malware protection
    • Network Access Control (NAC)
    • Data Loss Prevention
    • Data encryption
    • URL and content filtering
    • IDS/IPS
    • Secure Web Gateways
    • DDoS Mitigation
    • Unified Threat Management
    • web application management
    • Advanced threat detection
    • Vulnerability Scanning and Management
    • Sandboxing
    • Others (Compliance Management, Uniform Resource Locator [URL] Filtering, Network and Software Auditing)
  • Services
    • Professional
      • Design and Implementation
      • Consulting
      • Training and Education
      • Support and Maintenance
    • Managed Services

Based on the deployment model, the network security market has been segmented into –

  • On-premises
  • Cloud

Based on the organization size, the network security market has been segmented into–

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
  • Large Enterprises

Based on the End-User Industry, the network security market has been segmented into –

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Government
  • Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)
  • Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Others (ISP hosting, Media and Entertainment, and Transport and Logistics)

Network Security Market: Regional Outlook

The global network security market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, holds the largest share in the global network security market. Companies and enterprises in the region are rapidly adopting network security software solutions to identify and avoid threats at an early stage. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region and is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Network Security Market Competitors Includes –

The global network security market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players across the globe. The key players operating in the global network security market include –

  • Cisco Systems Incorporated
  • SolarWinds Incorporated
  • IBM Corporation
  • Trend Micro Incorporated
  • FireMon LLC
  • Symantec Corporation
  • FireEye Incorporated
  • GFI Software
  • Avast Software
  • WatchGuard
  • Bitdefender
  • Webroot Incorporated
  • Juniper Networks Incorporated
  • McAfee LLC
  • Motorola Solutions Incorporated.

The network security market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and the market attractiveness of every segment. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Network Security Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Network Security Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Network Security Market: Target Audience

  • Network Security manufacturers
  • Cybersecurity solution and software providers and integrators
  • Security solution and software manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers
  • Trade publications and magazines
  • Government authorities, associations, and organizations

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the market size by various segmentation of the network security by region and its respective countries?
  • What are the customer buying behavior, key takeaways, and Porter’s 5 forces of the network security market?
  • What are the key opportunities and trends for manufacturers involved in the network security supply chain?
  • What are the fundamental dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) of the market?
  • What and how regulations, schemes, patents, and policies are impacting the growth of the market?
  • What are the upcoming technological solutions influencing market trends? How will existing companies adapt to the new change in technology?
  • What will be the impact of cutting-edge technology on the network security market?
  • How has COVID-19 impacted the demand and sales of network security in the global market? Also, the expected BPS drop or rise count of the market and market expected recovery period.
  • Detailed analysis of the competitors and their latest launch, and what are the prominent startups introduced in the target market? Also, detailed company profiling of 25+ leading and prominent companies in the market.

