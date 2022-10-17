Neill-Cochran House Museum and Awesome 3D Cards Delight Donors and Visitors

Austin, TX, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Since 1855, the Neill-Cochran House Museum has been a staple of the city of Austin. Located near The University of Texas at Austin, this building is known for its Greek architecture and rich history. One of the ways that the team at Neill-Cochran promotes the house, as well as maintains funding, is through merchandise. With the help of Awesome 3D Cards, the museum has been able to reach its supporters in a visually interesting and accurately detailed way. Whether being delivered to longtime donors to thank them for their contributions or purchased by visitors who took the time to enjoy the notable stories, Awesome 3D Cards aims to achieve a sense of delight. You can get your own copies of the Neill-Cochran and bluebonnet cards online or at the museum today.

“Awesome 3D Cards worked tirelessly with us until we got our custom design right,” Paul Cato, Communications Manager, said. “The care and attention received during the design process made it a breeze. Now our gift shop sells unique Awesome 3D Cards that reflect our style and they are a huge hit!”

Harlow Russell, the President and Founder of Awesome 3D Cards, started the company after a negative customer experience. He decided that it was time for businesses of all types to start showcasing a genuine appreciation for their stakeholders. To do this, he took to direct mail marketing with personalized pop up cards. Awesome 3D Cards now boasts over 250 hand-crafted designs for a wide variety of clients. 3D cards make for a meaningful experience no matter who the intended audience is. The vision of the company has continued to be making recipients of these cards feel valued, appreciated, and special.

Designing beautiful 3D models of buildings and historical monuments is a unique expertise of Awesome 3D Cards. Russell and his artistic team have created many elaborate architectural models for various organizations and businesses.

Awesome 3D Cards designs and creates unique 3D pop up cards for businesses and organizations. To learn more, visit https://awesome3dcards.com/