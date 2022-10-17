Pancreatic Enzyme Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth by 2030

Colorado, Lakewood, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Pancreatic Enzyme Market: by Product Type (Pancreatic Pellets, and Pancreatic Powder), by Application (Pharma Industry, Food Processing, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The pancreatic enzyme market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The study of the report will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the pancreatic enzyme market.

Pancreatic Enzyme Industry Outlook

The global pancreatic enzymes market was valued at USD 150 million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 324 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Pancreatic enzymes are a mixture of various digestive enzymes produced by the exocrine cells of the pancreas. Pancreatin is generally obtained from the pancreas of cows or pigs. The pancreas is an organ in humans and animals that produces chemicals such as protease, amylase, and lipase required for proper digestion. This mixture is utilized to treat conditions in which pancreatic secretions are deficient, including cystic fibrosis, pancreatectomy, and pancreatitis. As per the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF), around 87% of cystic fibrosis patients require to consume pancreatic enzyme supplements because their intestine lacks the enzymes essential to digest and absorb its nutrients, and undigested food remains in the intestine, causing gas to build and other problems.

Pancreatic Enzyme Market Dynamics:

The shifting towards modern lifestyle primarily drives the global pancreatic enzymes, increasing awareness about gastrointestinal problems, increasing awareness related to health, urbanizations, hectic work schedule, and overtime at workplaces, are heading consumers towards fast food, which generally results in digestive problems. These are some key factors for the growth of the pancreatic enzyme market. Further, the rising prevalence of pancreatic surgery coupled with intestinal diseases, increasing the requirement of pancreatic enzymes as they assist in treating gastrointestinal and pancreatic diseases, is predicted to boost its demand in the near future.

However, consumer perception about prebiotic and probiotics as a better alternative, strict rules and regulations, rising consumption of organic food on account of providing nutritional benefits are expected to hamper the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Pancreatic Enzyme Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global pancreatic enzyme market is expected with regards to sales and production due to the lockdown across the world, quarantine, and closure of businesses & factories in quarter 2 as the market witnessed negative growth in the initial months of 2020 as the recession pre-exists in every sector of the economy. The lookout for the second half of the year and beyond is indefinite, as well as its effects on demand, development, and supply chains.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the pancreatic enzyme market based on product type and application.

Based on product type, the pancreatic enzyme market is segmented into –

Pancreatic Pellets

Pancreatic Powder

Based on application, the pancreatic enzyme market is segmented into –

Pharma Industry

Food Processing

Others

Pancreatic Enzyme Market: Regional Outlook

The global pancreatic enzymes are geographically divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global pancreatic enzyme market. This growth is attributed to the growing population suffering from the digestion problem, unhealthy lifestyle, urbanization, preference for oily and spicy food, poor dietary habits, increasing spending power, and rising awareness regarding eating healthy and staying healthy, which are the primary factors boosting the market in the region.

North America is anticipated to project a healthy CAGR growth rate in pancreatic enzymes over the forecast period. This growth is due to the surging aging population, increasing demand for preventive medicines, rising prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases, key market players, increasing consumption of packed food items, shifting towards modern lifestyle, which are major factors propelling the growth of the market in the region. As per the NIH (National Institute of Health), in 2009, around 60-70 million individuals in the US are suffering from digestive problems. This means the need for pancreatic enzymes is quite high in this region.

Pancreatic Enzyme Market: Competitive Landscape –

The leading manufacturers of pancreatic enzymes in the global market include Nordmark, Sichuan Deebio, Shenzhen Hepalink, Sichuan Biosyn, and American Laboratories.

Other pancreatic enzyme manufacturers include BIOZYM, Spectrum Chemicals, Chongqing Aoli, Biocatalyst, Bovogen Biologicals, Geyuan Tianrun, Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited, PDR, LLC, VIVUS, Inc., Scientific Protein Laboratories LLC, and Kin Master Product Quimicos LTDA.

In May 2018, VIVUS, Inc acquired its product rights of Janssen Pharmaceuticals’ PANCREAZE, a pancreatic enzyme preparation consisting of pancrelipase obtained from porcine pancreatic glands to treat Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency.

The pancreatic enzyme market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the presence of the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

