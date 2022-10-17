mHealth (Mobile Health) Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2030

Colorado, Lakewood, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Global mHealth Market: by Type (mHealth Apps and Wearables Devices), by Application (Remote Monitoring Services, Fitness & Wellness Services, Diagnosis and Consultation Services, and Others) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The mHealth market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the global mobile health industry aspects

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/mhealth-market

MHealth Industry Outlook

The global mHealth market was valued at USD 41.2 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 205.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period (2021-2027). mHealth (mobile health) is defined as a sub-segment of eHealth used for public health to deliver medical and healthcare-related services through mobile phones. mHealth plans to engage patients with healthcare information and management of their own health. The mHealth is increasing with advancement in wearable and digital technology and demand for mobile healthcare apps.

Factors Affecting the mHealth Industry over the Forecast Period:

The growth of mHealth in the global market is driven by factors such as rising adoption of the emerging technologies in the healthcare industry, growing penetration of smartphones & the internet, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases.

The government also provides financial aids, initiatives and working towards the development and promotion of mHealth medical devices in the healthcare sector, which affect the dynamics of the mHealth market.

However, a lack of awareness regarding mHealth apps in underdeveloped countries and stringent regulatory policies may restrain the growth of mHealth in the global market over the forecast period.

Make an Enquire before Purchase @ https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/mhealth-market?opt=2950

Impact of COVID-19 on the MHealth Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the mHealth market. The imposition of lockdown and practice of social distancing has declined the visits to gyms and medical centers for regular health check-ups. This, in turn, has spurred the growth of digital technologies for the management of health. The subscription to health management apps has significantly increased post-COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, the demand for wearable devices for fitness tracking and health management has further increased during the pandemic through the online sales channel, increasing market value in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global mHealth market study based on type, application, and stakeholders.

The mHealth market has been segmented based on type –

  • mHealth Apps
    • Health & Fitness Apps
    • Chronic Care Management Apps
    • Personal Health Record Apps
    • Others
  • Wearable Devices
    • Fitness Devices
    • Blood Glucose Monitors
    • Body & Temperature Monitors
    • Others

The mHealth market has been segmented based on application –

  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Respiratory Diseases
  • Diabetes
  • Neurology Diseases
  • Others

The mHealth market has been segmented based on stakeholders –

  • Mobile Operators
  • Device Vendors
  • Content Players
  • Healthcare Providers

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/mhealth-market

MHealth Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global mHealth market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the mHealth market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe due to the region’s high penetration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period, owing to the region’s development and adoption of innovative technologies.

Key Global MHealth Market Competitors Includes –

The mHealth market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key mHealth market manufacturers operating in the global market are –

  • AgaMatrix, Inc.
  • AirStrip Technologies
  • Alivecor, Inc.
  • Apple, Inc.
  • AT&T, Inc.
  • BioTelementary, Inc.
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Google, Inc.
  • iHealth Labs Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic plc
  • Nike, Inc.
  • Omro Corporation
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Withings.

The mHealth market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

MHealth Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

MHealth Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Request For Report Description @ https://www.marketstatsville.com/mhealth-market

MHealth Market: Target Audience

  • mHealth service providers
  • Investors and trade experts
  • Large, medium, and small-sized enterprises
  • Hospitals and clinics
  • Trade publications and magazines
  • Government authorities, associations, and organizations

Key Issues Addressed

  • What is the market size by various segmentation of the mHealth by region and its respective countries?
  • What are the customer buying behavior, key takeaways, and Porter’s 5 forces of the mHealth market?
  • What are the key opportunities and trends for manufacturers involved in the mHealth supply chain?
  • What are the fundamental dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) of the market?
  • What and how regulations, schemes, patents, and policies are impacting the growth of the market?
  • What are the upcoming technological solutions influencing market trends? How will existing companies adapt to the new change in technology?
  • What will be the impact of cutting-edge technology on the mHealth market?
  • How has COVID-19 impacted the demand and sales of mHealth in the global market? Also, the expected BPS drop or rise count of the market and market expected recovery period.
  • Detailed analysis of the competitors and their latest launch, and what are the prominent startups introduced in the target market? Also, detailed company profiling of 25+ leading and prominent companies in the market.

