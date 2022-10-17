Medical Ventilators Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2030

Colorado, Lakewood, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Medical Ventilators Market- by Technology (Non-Invasive, Invasive), by Product (Stationary Ventilators, Portable Ventilators), By Application (Critical Care, Neonatal Care, Emergency Care, and Others), by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long Term Care Centers, Home Care) and by Region – Global Market Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027).

The medical ventilators market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the medical ventilators market aspects.

Medical Ventilators Industry Outlook

The global medical ventilators market size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027 is estimated to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2021-2027) and will value at around USD 5.3 billion by 2027. A medical ventilator is a healthcare machine that acts as bellows to pass air in and out of an individual’s lungs. This is primarily designed to deliver breathing for a patient who is incompetent to breathe or is breathing inadequately. Medical ventilators reduce the amount of energy a patient uses on breathing and concentrate on fighting infection or recovery. Ventilators are developing with automatic adaption, one of the major trends showing a rise in growth rate over the forecasted period.

Factors Affecting the Medical Ventilators Market Over the Forecast Period:

Respiratory disorders are increasing continuously among the patients who have expected to drive the medical ventilators market growth.

The government takes initiatives for boosting the ventilators production, increasing demand for critical care among the geriatric population, and the increasing rate of premature births are some of the factors that promote the growth of the medical ventilators market.

Limited reimbursement to patients is the fact which limits the growth of this market. Although, the COVID-19 has increased the demand for ventilators due to the increasing number of patients, which creates an enormous opportunity for the market to grow in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Ventilators Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the global health environment. Still, the need for medical ventilators has strongly emerged from this event because of the rising cases of covid-19, which has led to a significant increase in the number of ICU admissions across the globe. This has fueled the demand for advanced medical devices, including medical ventilators. On the flip side, the supply chain has often been disrupted because of lockdowns and stringent regulations imposed by the government for many healthcare domains and others to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection, limiting the market growth. At the same time, the increased cases of the ongoing pandemic have forced the government bodies to trade for ventilators and other essential healthcare products to reduce the occurrence of COVID-cases. As such, local manufacturers and many international players have increased their manufacturing capacity to produce ventilators to support and diagnose patients in the recent outbreak of a pandemic. Therefore, it has become a significant factor for medical ventilators manufacturers, thereby positively impacting the market growth and reported to witness a positive demand in the market over the upcoming years.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global medical ventilators market based on product, technology, and end-users.

Based on technology, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into –

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Based on product, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into-

Stationary Ventilators

Portable Ventilators

Based on application, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into–

Critical Care

Neonatal Care

Emergency Care

Others

Based on end-use, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into–

Hospitals

ASCs

Long Term Care Centers

Homecare

Medical Ventilators Market: Regional Outlook

The global medical ventilators market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share, following by the Asia-Pacific. This is attributed to the growing technological developments in medical ventilators and the high presence of market players in the region. Moreover, Europe is the fastest-growing market and is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global medical ventilators market over the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of the respiratory disorder in European countries.

Key Global Medical Ventilators Market Competitors Includes –

The global medical ventilators are highly fragmented, with a large number of players across the globe. The key players operating in the global medical ventilators market include are –

Hamilton Medical

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

GE Healthcare

ResMed

SCHILLER

Smiths Medical

Zoll Medical

Air Liquide

Fisher & Paykel

Drager AG & CO. KGaA

Beckton & Dickson and Company.

The medical ventilators market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

