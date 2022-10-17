Glass Container Market Growing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth 2030

Colorado, Lakewood, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Glass Container Market: Based on product type (Glass Bottle, Glass Jars, Glass Vials, Candle Glass Containers), Based on End-User Industry (Cosmetics & Perfumes, Pharmaceuticals, Food Packaging, Beverage Packaging) – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The glass container market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The study of the report will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the glass container market

Glass Container Industry Outlook

The global glass container market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% from 2021 to 2027. Glass containers are the popular containers for storing and handling beverages, food, and pharmaceutical drugs. Glass is an easily recyclable material that reduces emissions of carbon dioxide. Glass containers have the potential to retain the strength, structure, scent, and flavors and minimize leaching possibilities. Glass has several qualities such as sterility, reusability, chemical stability, resilience, non-permeability, and malleability. It is more hygienic and eco-friendly compared with other packaging products.

Glass Container Market Dynamics:

The global glass container market is fueled by rising environmental issues and attempts to minimize plastic use. Growing knowledge of waste flooding at landfills and choking sea beds have created a market change. Consumers globally are looking for glass instead of plastic bottles and containers. Furthermore, easy recycling of glass and its lesser carbon emissions have led end-users to opt for Glass Container. Glass Containers are considered to stay intact, making it an excellent option for packaging. Longer shelf-life along with non-reactive properties of glass propels the market towards growth.

Proper recycling of glass containers could build many possibilities in the global market. Glass containers are favored worldwide as plastic containers can lead to pasteurization and leaching. Moreover, technological development of strong and lightweight containers with UV resistance would expand the opportunities. Rising usage of Glass Containers in the food industry due to longevity is expected to give new business participants attractive prospects in the coming years.

However, the global glass container market is being restrained by concerns such as fragility and critical shipping. Plastic packaging techniques are gaining in popularity for their low cost and flexibility nowadays. This factor can pose a major challenge for the market growth of Glass Container.

Impact of COVID-19 on Glass Container Market:

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, workers have either returned to their hometowns or were quarantined. The upstream supply chain problems have forced the construction, automobile, pharmaceutical, textile & coatings industries to close. Chemical processing companies stopped their production. Steadily, however, governments around the globe are encouraging construction, automobile, pharmaceutical, and textile & coatings industries to restart work, lifting of lockdown, and markets are moving towards the market’s recovery with the anticipated sales boost.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the glass container market based on product type and End-User Industry.

Based on the product type, the glass container market is segmented into –

Glass Bottle

Glass Jars

Glass Vials

Candle Glass Containers

Based on the end-user industry, the glass container market is segmented into –

Cosmetics & Perfumes

Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Other Products

Glass Container Market: Regional Outlook

In 2020, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global glass container market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is also the fastest-growing glass container market. Increasing investment and economic development in developing regions, low labor costs, and manufacturing facilities are fueling the market growth. Moreover, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and acceptance of Container Glass in hospitals and laboratories are factors that have a positive impact. In the European region, the rising beer consumption is the driver of glass packaging. The North American region is projected to account for a substantial share of sales due to strong demand from the food and beverage industries. Business development activities through alliances and deals are projected to help and support the target market growth globally.

Glass Container Market: Competitive Landscape –

The key players in the global glass container market are Amcor Limited, Owens-Illinois Incorporate, Central Glass Corporation Limited, BA Vidro S.A.

The other major companies in the glass container market are VIDRALA, Ardagh Group S.A., Hindustan National Glass & Industries Limited, Vitro, S.A.B de C.V., Consol Glass (Pty) Limited, and Frigoglass.

The glass container market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

Glass Container Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Glass Container Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Glass Container Market: Target Audience

Glass container manufactures

Glass container distributors and raw material suppliers

Tier 1 component suppliers

Research institutions and universities

Trade publications and magazines

Government authorities, associations, and organizations

Independent Aftermarket players

Key Issues Addressed