Medical Nutrition Market With Manufacturing Process and CAGR Forecast by 2030

Colorado, Lakewood, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —Medical Nutrition Market: Segmented by Types (Pediatric Nutrition, Parental Nutrition, Elderly Nutrition, and Sports Nutrition), by Application (Pediatric Malnutrition, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Cancer, Pulmonary Diseases, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, and Parenteral) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The medical nutrition market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the medical nutrition industry

Medical Nutrition Industry Outlook

The global medical nutrition market size is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Medical nutrition fulfills patients’ requirements in boosting their immune system and improving overall health through optimal nutrition. Medical nutrition plays a significant role in treating diseases, such as diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, obesity, cancer, HIV, Alzheimer’s, and others. The rising trend for vegan nutrition is expected to gain traction over the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Medical Nutrition Industry over the Forecast Period:

The rise in geriatric population is rising. The need for adequate nutrients is the key factor expected to propel the market growth of the medical nutrition market over the forecast period. Also, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVD), is raising the demand for medical, nutritional products in the developed and emerging economies across the globe.

Although, several small market players have started offering medical nutrition products, which in turn is leading to the rise in competition among the global market players operating in the medical nutrition market.

However, high prices of medical nutrition products and poor reimbursement policies are some factors that will affect the medical nutrition market growth over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Nutrition Market:

COVID-19 is a global public health disease that has affected almost every industry. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in an increase in the demand for nutritional products to minimize the effect of COVID-19 in the body. Moreover, the demand for medical nutrition has surged in treating post-COVID-19 symptoms, such as weakness and fatigue, among others. The demand for nutritional supplements, such as Vitamin A and Vitamin D, has shown a considerable increase post the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Therefore, the medical nutrition market value is expected to impact 2020 and subsequent years positively.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the medical nutrition study based on type, application, and route of administration.

The medical nutrition market has been segmented based on type –

Pediatric Nutrition

Parental Nutrition

Elderly Nutrition

Sport Nutrition

The medical nutrition market has been segmented based on application–

Pediatric Malnutrition

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Cancer

Pulmonary Diseases

Others (Renal Failure)

The medical nutrition market has been segmented based on the route of administration –

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

Medical Nutrition Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global medical nutrition market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the medical nutrition market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific due to the region’s high prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding healthy products in the region.

Key Global Medical Nutrition Market Competitors Includes –

The medical nutrition market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital medical nutrition manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Abbott Laboratories

AYMES International Ltd.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Bayer AG

Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc.

Danone SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Grifols, SA

Medifood GmbH

Nestle SA

Nutricia & NeoMed

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The medical nutrition market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Medical Nutrition Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Medical Nutrition Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Medical Nutrition Market: Target Audience

Medical nutrition manufacturers

Medical research laboratories

Investors and trade experts

Healthcare nutrition manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers

Trade publications and magazines

Government authorities, associations, and organizations

