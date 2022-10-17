Sulphonate Additives Market is Expected to Generate Huge Profits by 2031

Worldwide consumption of sulphonate additives is estimated at US$ 6.33 billion in 2022. North America currently accounts for nearly 24.7% share of the global sulphonate additives market value. Detailed analysis reveals that sales of sulfonate additives are forecast to reach a market valuation of US$ 11.17 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Latest market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has calculated the market value for sulphonate additives over the past decade, which expanded at a CAGR of around 1.2%. Additionally, the consumption of sulfonate additives in 2021 stood at around 1,621.4 kilotons.

Sulphonate consumption as sulfonate engine oil additives accounted for a prominent market share. Market player Lubrizol has infused alkaryl sulfonates into engine oil, which has increased rust prevention and better detergent action and has driven demand for alkaryl sulfonates for use in engine oil.

Key Segments of Sulphonate Additives Industry Survey

Sulphonate Additives Market by Type : Alkaryl Sulfonates Sodium Sulfonate Calcium Sulfonate Magnesium Sulfonate Others

Sulphonate Additives Market by Application : Engine Oil Transportation Automotive Marine Power Tools Detergent Production Metalworking Fluids Automatic Transmission Fluid Automotive Gear Oil additives Others

Sulphonate Additives Market by Region : North America Sulphonate Additives Market Latin America Sulphonate Additives Market Europe Sulphonate Additives Market East Asia Sulphonate Additives Market South Asia & Oceania Sulphonate Additives Market Middle East & Africa Sulphonate Additives Market



Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of sulfonate additives are Daubert Chemical Company, Eastern Petroleum Pvt. Ltd., Ganesh Benzoplast Limited, Gars Lubricants, and GOODWAY CHEMICALS PVT. LTD., JSD Limited, Lubrizol, Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd., MORESCO Corporation, Mount Shivalik Chemicals, Royal Castor Products Limited, Sasol, Solvay, Sonneborn, and Xinji Rongchao Petroleum Chemical Plant.

Sulphonate additive manufacturers are constantly trying to acquire new clients and are collaborating with existing customers in the engine oil and lubricants business. Moreover, they are trying to debottleneck the existing supply chain to enhance their sales of sulphonate additives.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the top sulfonate additive manufacturers positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

Which Sulphonate Additive Application Leads Market Growth?

Sodium dodecyl sulfate additives are specially used for producing sulfonate engine oil additives, ranging from automotive, marine, and machine tools. The scale of sulphonate utilization in the industry is unmatchable to other industries such as functional fluids and detergents. The rate of consumption of these additives is projected to hold strong over the forecast period. Moreover, rise in investments in research & development in producing sulphonate additives for engine oil applications to provide an optimum environment of product integration along with increasing demand for sulphonate additives bode well for segment growth These factors are anticipated to bolster the integration of sulphonate additives in engine oil production at a CAGR of 5.8% over the decade.

