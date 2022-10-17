Sales of Drones in The U.S. Are Anticipated to Surge to A Market Valuation of US$ 82.9 Billion by 2032-End

The U.S. drone market is projected to expand rapidly at 22.2% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 82.9 billion by 2032, up from US$ 11.1 billion in 2022. Demand is surging due to the high usage of drones for both, commercial and recreational purposes, along with the incorporation of advanced technology undertaken by drone manufacturers in the market, with the western region of the country accounting for bulk of the market share. Drones are also known as unmanned aircraft systems or unmanned aerial combat vehicles (UACVs). The drone market in the United States is growing at a rapid pace because of the high application of drones in several end-use areas. Drones are being used for commercial and recreational purposes alike. Commercial applications of drones are for surveillance and security measures, in defense and border security systems, for film and television purposes, etc.

What Makes the U.S. Such a Lucrative Market for Drone Manufacturers?

Drones are now being used for several applications, ranging from surveillance, deployment in military operations, video recording, agriculture, film & television, etc. With this rise in drone applications, prominent players in the United States drone market are incorporating advanced technology in drones; for instance, increasing drone payload capacity, introducing drones for specific applications, etc.

Furthermore, companies are now making drones for commercial applications as well, with higher power drone motors coming to the fore. Also, home deliveries through drones have now become a reality with the help of retail and logistics organizations such as Amazon. Also, with product advancements in drone technology, drones can now travel at a speed of up to 100 miles per hour and can also aid in the transportation of products.

Companies are investing substantially in the research and development of advanced drones and various drone accessories, thereby driving market growth by more than 7X during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Drone Market

The U.S. drone market is expanding rapidly on the back of innovation being undertaken by key players in the market. Prominent drone manufacturers are incorporating advanced features and functions in drones and are also focusing on research & development and collaborative activities to gain an edge over their competitors in the market.

Companies are also focusing on state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and tools such as advanced assemble techniques, robotic automation, etc., leading to quality enhancement in the market.

For instance :

  • The Boeing Company,in 2021, set up a new factory to produce a carrier-based drone for the U.S. navy in Illinois. This production expansion will result in high-fidelity models, thereby driving efficiency, quality, and flexibility throughout the production process.
  • Northrop Grummanand Martin UAV conducted successful flight testing of an unmanned aircraft system in 2021.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of drones positioned across the U.S., sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Market players:

  • 3D Robotics Inc.
  • AeroVironment, Inc.
  • General Atomics
  • The Boeing Company
  • Northrop Grumman
  • Eagle Pro Industrial Tools Inc.
  • Hoodman Corporation
  • InvenSense
  • Transdigm Group Inc.

Categorization of U.S. Drone Industry Research

U.S. Drone Market by Drone Type :

  • Consumer/Civil Drones
  • Commercial Drones
  • Military Drones

U.S. Drone Market by Product Type :

  • Fixed Wing Drones
  • Rotary Wing Drones
  • Hybrid Drones

U.S. Drone Market by Payload :

  • Drones up to 25 Kg Drones
  • 25 Kg- 50 Kg Drones
  • 50 Kg – 100 Kg Drones
  • 100 Kg -1150 Kg Drones
  • Above 150 Kgs Drones

U.S. Drone Market by Power Source :

  • Electric Drones
  • Gas/Gasoline/Diesel Drones
  • Hybrid Drones

U.S. Drone Market by End Use :

  • Agriculture & Forestry
  • Delivery & Logistics
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Construction & Mining
  • Oil & Gas
  • Security & Law Enforcement
  • Recreational Activity
  • Others

U.S. Drone Market by Sales Channel :

  • OEMs
  • Aftermarket
  • Online Stores
  • Direct to Consumer
  • Third-Party Online
  • Modern Trade Channels
  • Electronic Stores
  • Franchised Stores
  • Independent Stores
  • Others

U.S. Drone Market by Region :

  • West U.S. Drone Market
  • South-West U.S. Drone Market
  • Mid-West U.S. Drone Market
  • North-East U.S. Drone Market
  • South-East U.S. Drone Market

