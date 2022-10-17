Demand for Vacuum Pumps in The U.S. Is Anticipated to Increase at 6.6% CAGR and Reach US$ 3.43 Billion by 2032-End

Vacuum pump sales in the United States reach a value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2021. The U.S. vacuum pumps market is projected to rise at 6.6% CAGR to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.43 billion by the end of 2032. Demand in the United States vacuum pumps market is likely to grow on the back of the rising need for vacuum pump systems in end-use industries coupled with extensive research undertaken by prominent market players to introduce advanced vacuum pumps. The West U.S. vacuum pump market leads the country with a share of over 28% at present. Vacuum pumps generate a vacuum in a closed or sealed chamber by drawing out air or gas molecules into the open atmosphere. Several end-use industries such as healthcare, medical, and food & beverages are greatly dependent on vacuum pumps to prevent contamination and the entry of microbes into directly-consumed items.

The mechanism to remove air or gas molecules is carried out by a vacuum pump, due to which, they are widely employed in several applications. Vacuum pumps are now being integrated with IoT and artificial intelligence, leading to greater demand. Besides, the emergence of compact vacuum pumps is likely to enhance vacuum pump market growth in the United States over the coming years.

U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the U.S. vacuum pump market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of vacuum pumps.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing vacuum pumps, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, and SWOT analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Vacuum Pump Market

Top manufacturers of vacuum pumps in the U.S. are focusing on introducing products that are not only efficient but are also able to meet the needs of diverse end users. The market is competitive with key players undertaking research & developmental activities on a large scale.

For instance :

Becker Pumps Corporation introduced a new vacuum pump series for primary packaging in 2021. These pumps are more energy-efficient and are a direct replacement for the pumps being currently offered by the competition.

KNF Neuberger Inc.launched compact, high-performance vacuum diaphragm pumps in 2020. This introduction is likely to expand the ability of the company to support the specific needs of OEM applications. These pumps can deliver outstanding pressure, high flow, and are lightweight as well.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers in the vacuum pump market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

U.S. Vacuum Pump Industry Research Categorization

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Pump Type :

Positive Displacement Vacuum Pumps

Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps

Rotary Screw Pumps

Rotary Root Pumps

Dry Vacuum Pumps

Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps

Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps

Dry Diaphragm Pumps

Dry Clan & Hook Pumps

Others

Centrifugal Pumps

Momentum Transfer

Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps

Regenerative Vacuum Pump

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Mechanism :

Gas Transfer Vacuum Pumps

Gas Displacement Vacuum Pumps

Kinetic Vacuum Pumps

Gas Binding Vacuum Pumps

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Pressure :

Rough Vacuum Pumps (from 10.3 mbar-1 mbar)

Medium Vacuum Pumps (1 mbar – 10-3 mbar)

High Vacuum Pumps (10-3 mbar to 10-7 mbar)

Ultra-high Vacuum Pumps (10-7 mbar to 10-12 mbar)

Extreme High Vacuum Pumps (less than 10-12 mbar)

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Lubrication :

Dry Vacuum Pumps

Wet Vacuum Pumps

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Flow :

Up to 85 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

Up to 150 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

Up to 550 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

Up to 1,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

Up to 4,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

Up to 8,500 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

Up to 15,000 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

Up to 17,000 ACFM Vacuum Pumps

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Application :

Assembly

Conveying

Dehydration/Drying

Engine Testing

Evaporation & Distillation

Filling

Holding/Chucking

Manufacturing

Material Handling

Thermoforming

Others

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by End-use Vertical :

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Electronics & Semiconductors

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Manufacturing

Mining & Construction

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Power Generation

Others

U.S. Vacuum Pump Market by Region :

West U.S. Vacuum Pump Market

South-West U.S. Vacuum Pump Market

Mid-West U.S. Vacuum Pump Market

North-East U.S. Vacuum Pump Market

South-East U.S. Vacuum Pump Market

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from vacuum pump manufacturers in the U.S.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through vacuum pump manufacturers during the forecast period.

