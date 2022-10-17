By 2032, The Market for Wireless Network Test Equipment Is Likely to Be Valued at US$ 9.1 Billion

The global wireless network test equipment market was valued at US$ 4.04 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 8.04% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 4.36 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 7.6% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by the end of the said forecast period. Overall, the wireless network test equipment market landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 4.7 Billion until 2032. Sales of wireless network test equipment for Enterprises Services will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 8.1% from 2015-2021.

Moreover, 5G network technology will continue to remain the primary network technology choice, likely to register a CAGR worth 7.1% from 2022 to 2032. North America will remain at the forefront, generating an opportunity worth US$ 3.2 Billion during the forecast period.

Get Asia-Pacific Region Sample of The Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7374

Wireless Network Test Equipment Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the Wireless Network Test Equipment market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering wireless network test equipment market.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the wireless network test equipment market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report

Competitive Landscape

The global market for wireless network test equipment is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out, specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage up-gradation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market. Some recent developments in the market are:

InApril 2021 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Empirix, a Thoma Bravo portfolio company. The combined company becomes the only independent software vendor providing both Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and Enterprises with a carrier-grade, cloud-native network lifecycle automation platform designed for the 5G era.

In May 2022- Keysight Technologies, Inc. a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Celona has selected Keysight’s Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution portfolio to validate the quality and reliability of 5G private network deployments for enterprises.

In May 2022— Rohde & Schwarz, a global leader in broadcast media technologies, has announced the deployment of its high-performance intelligent storage network, as well as its media servers for content preparation at Swiss broadcaster blue.

Key Segments Covered in the Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Study

Wireless Network Test Equipment Market by Equipment Type :

Wireless Network Drive Test Equipment

Wireless Network Crowdsourcing Equipment

Wireless Network Monitoring Equipment

Wireless OSS with Geolocation Network Equipment

Wireless SON Network Testing Equipment

Wireless Network Site Testing Equipment

Wireless Network Test Equipment Market by Network Technology :

2G/3G/4G Wireless Network Test Equipment

5G Wireless Network Test Equipment

Wireless Network Test Equipment Market by End User :

Wireless Network Test Equipment for Telecommunication Service Providers

Wireless Network Test Equipment for Enterprises

Wireless Network Test Equipment Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of wireless network test equipment market services across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of the wireless network test equipment market during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com