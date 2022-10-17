Demand for Precision Farming Solutions in North America Is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 6 Billion by 2032 End

he North American Precision Farming market is projected to grow at the rate of 12.1% to reach a valuation of US$ 6 Billion by 2032 from US$ 1.91 Billion in 2022. Growth in the North American precision farming market is attributed to the swelling government initiatives for the implementation of modern agriculture technologies and developed agricultural infrastructure in the region. As per Fact.MR- market research and competitive intelligence provider- demand precision farming solutions registered an uptick at a CAGR of around 12% from 2017 to 2021. Heightening labor costs, a dearth of experienced personnel, and increased demand for agricultural goods have prompted agriculturists to invest in North American precision farming solutions in recent years.

Decades of chemical-intensive farming, deforestation, and eventual global warming are driving traditional farmers to adopt new technology. Consumer trends such as plant-based and vegan diets are driving the demand for farmers to produce more.

What are the Growth Prospects for Precision Farming Market in the U.S.?

The United States controls the majority of the market, accounting for more than 51% of North American market value. The demand for precision farming technology in wealthy nations like the U.S is driven by the highly industrialized row crop farms in wealthy nations that enhance crop productivity in fewer areas.

Fact.MR forecasts that the U.S market for Precision Farming is estimated to reach US$ 2.3 Billion, following a CAGR of 12.1% throughout the forecast period. In 2021, the market value is estimated at nearly US$ 521 Million.

The implementation of modern technologies and services has boosted the sales revenue for precision farming in the United States. For instance, the adoption of drones has offered an opportunity to define crop biomass, plant height, the presence of weeds, and water saturation in certain field areas with high precision. They deliver better and more accurate data with higher resolution in comparison to satellites.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Precision Farming Market

Key players in the North American precision farming market are undertaking state-of-the-art manufacturing tools and processes such as using advanced assembly techniques and robotic automation, etc. thereby focusing on the quality and performance enhancement of precision farming.

They are expanding at a great pace owing to innovation being undertaken in precision farming such as incorporating advanced functions and features in precision farming. Furthermore, prominent players in the Precision Farming market are also focusing on collaborative activities with other market players in emerging economies along with investing highly in research and development.

For instance:

In January 2022, John Deere & Co.introduced its line of autonomous tractors at the Consumer Electronics Show organized in the first week of the month, as a part and parcel of its endeavor to expand its footprint in precision agriculture domain.

In April 2021, Trimble Inc.forged a collaborative agreement with HORSCH- one of the leading manufacturers of agricultural technology globally- to establish a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the agricultural industry. The companies are currently implementing a high level of automation and driver support with steering systems, which allows a driver to perform additional in-cab tasks during active fieldwork.

Key Segments Covered in the North America Precision Farming Market Report

North America Precision Farming Market by Technology :

Precision Farming Guidance System

Remote Sensing Precision Farming

Variable-Rate Technology Precision Farming

North America Precision Farming Market by Offering :

Precision Farming Hardware

Precision Farming Software

Precision Farming Services

North America Precision Farming Market by Application :

Precision Farming for Yield Monitoring

Precision Farming for Field Mapping

Precision Farming for Crop Scouting

Precision Farming for Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Precision Farming for Irrigation Management

Precision Farming for Inventory Management

Precision Farming for Farm Labor Management

Precision Farming for Other Applications

North America Precision Farming Market by Country :

S

Canada

Mexico

