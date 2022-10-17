The U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market Is Anticipated to Reach Us$ 1.69 Billion by 2032

The U.S. high temperature coatings market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% and generate an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 474.9 million during the forecast years of 2022-2032. Sales of high temperature coatings in the United States are expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.69 billion by the end of 2032. The market is poised to grow on the back of high demand for coatings across end-use industries such as marine, petrochemicals, chemicals, water treatment, etc. Along with this, application centric-offerings provided by manufacturers are likely to support market growth over the coming years. High temperature coatings have shown gradual demand growth in recent years and are expected to exhibit higher growth over the coming years. These coatings are thermal-resistant layers that are used in several end-use industries such as marine, aerospace, petrochemicals, water treatments, etc., to reduce the potential threats of surface abrasion, corrosion, etc.

How is U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market Growth Being Driven?

“Augmented Demand for Anti-Corrosion Coatings in Marine & Water Treatment Applications”

Deploying corrosion-resistant coatings has always remained a major concern for almost every industry to provide a healthy lifespan for the equipment and components. This concern has created the potential for the adoption of high-temperature coatings to provide corrosion resistance and extra insulation for a wide range of applications such as water & wastewater treatment and marine engineering.

Almost every industry is susceptible to the effects of moisture present in the environment, leading to the surface oxidation of industrial components, further leading to surface corrosion, reduced product lifespan, and making them less reliable for operation.

Thus, high-temperature coatings have emerged as a crucial solution to reduce the challenges faced by end-use industries, in turn leading to the wide-scale application of high temperature coatings in the United States.

“Application-Centric Offerings to Enhance Revenue Generation Capacity of Manufacturers”

Technology advancements dominate the market for high temperature coatings, wherein, manufacturers are engaged in providing a pool of products suitable for a range of applications.

To satisfy current demand in the oil & gas, chemical, and petrochemical industries, these coatings demand product differentiation. Manufacturers of high temperature coatings offer products that comply with industry standards to meet the required demand. Thus, product diversification is likely to drive market growth over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the United States high temperature coatings market are introducing innovative offerings that can protect products and components against corrosion and resistance. Furthermore, market players are acquiring other prominent companies to diversify and expand their product portfolios to accelerate growth and expand their market access.

Axalta Coating Systemsagreed to acquire U-POL Holdings Limited in 2021. The acquisition of leading manufacturers of refinishing and repair products, which are majorly used in aftermarket and refinish protective applications, will accelerate the growth of the company.

Carbolineintroduced Plasite XHT 400 in 2020, which is a heat-resistant lining providing long-term protection for fire tubes. This formulation is designed to protect vessel surfaces and fire tubes in hot conditions.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of high temperature coatings positioned across regions in the U.S., sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of U.S. High Temperature Coatings Industry Research

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Type :

Silicone High Temperature Coatings

Acrylic Silicone

Aluminum Pigmented Silicone

Epoxy High Temperature Coatings

Epoxy Novolac High Temperature Coatings

Aluminum High Temperature Coatings

Polyurethane High Temperature Coatings

Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane High Temperature Coatings

PPS High Temperature Coatings

PTFE High Temperature Coatings

Others

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Technology :

Water-based High Temperature Coatings

Solvent-based High Temperature Coatings

Solid-based High Temperature Coatings

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Component :

Single Component

Two Components

Multiple Components

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Coating Surface :

Steel High Temperature Coatings

Aluminum High Temperature Coatings

Others

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Curing Mechanism :

Ambient-cured High Temperature Coatings

Heat-cured High Temperature Coatings

UV-cured High Temperature Coatings

Solvent-cured High Temperature Coatings

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Use Case :

New Construction

Repair-Rehabilitation

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Surface Temperature Range :

300°F-500°F

500°F-700°F

700°F-900°F

900°F-1100°F

1100°F-1300°F

1300°F-1500°F

1500°F-2000°F

2000°F-2500°F

2500°F-3000°F

3000°F-3200°F

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Application :

Oil & Gas Industry

Onshore

Pumps

Stacks

Flares

High Temperature Pipes

Heat Exchangers

Others

Offshore

Chimney Stacks

Flare Stacks

Steam Pipes

Single-Cavity Blowout Preventers

Heat Exchangers

Sub Sea Coolers

Others

Water & Waste Water Treatment

Boilers

Steam Pipes

Heat Exchangers

Plate Exchangers

Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers

Marine Industry

Marine Boilers

Engines

Reactor Compartments

Exhausts

Others

Mining Industry

Power Generation Industry

Petrochemical Industry

High Pressure Pumps & Vessels

Pumping Stations

Metering Pumps

High Temperature Liquid Transfer Pumps

Centrifugal Pumps

Flare

Stack

Others

Chemical Industry

Boilers

Reactor & Other Processing Equipment

Tanks & Vessels

Steam Lines

High Temperature Solvent Transfer Lines

Threaded Connectors

Others

Aerospace Industry

Jet Pipe Interiors

Jet Engines

Nose Cowl Inlets

Turbines

Vents

Bushing

Rotary Joints

Cams

Others

Foundry & Refractories

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market by Region :

West U.S.

South-West U.S.

Mid-West U.S.

North-East U.S.

South-East U.S.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from high temperature coating manufacturers.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through high temperature coating manufacturers during the forecast period.

