The North American Automated Weather Observing System Market Value Will Expand at A Rate CAGR of 6%, Reaching A Market Value of US$ 358.1 Million by 2032

The North American automated weather observing system market will register substantial growth, with an expected overall valuation of US$ 200 Million in 2022. Between 2022 and 2032, the market’s value will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%, reaching a market value of US$ 358.1 Million. As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 189 Million in FY 2021, growing at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.8%. Over the projected period, the United States is expected to have the biggest and most dominating share of the North America automated weather observation system market. Rapid integration of the latest weather forecasting and observation technologies, use of advanced equipment that operates using AI technologies, and an increase in the spending of key players and manufacturers in the North America automated weather observation system market on research and development activities are the primary reasons for this projection.

Additionally, the demand for automated weather observation system in contemporary agriculture is propelling the North American automated weather observation system Market forward. The growing use of renewable energy sources is boosting the demand for automated weather observation system. The rising need for continuous weather observation to aid disaster management is propelling the North American automated weather observation system forward.

North America Automated Weather Observing System Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the North America automated weather observing system market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering automated weather observing systems across North America.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the North America automated weather observing system market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the automated weather observing system market in North America, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

What Growth Opportunities abound in the U.S Market?

North America has a highly developed port infrastructure and marine sector as a result of its huge maritime traffic. In terms of products volume, North America’s imports have gradually increased from US$ 571.22 Billion in 2016 to US$ 741.87 Billion in 2021.

In November 2021, the U.S government announced a US$ 1 Trillion bipartisan infrastructure agreement, under which US$ 17 billion would be invested to rebuild the country’s inland ports and rivers, coastal ports, and freight networks. Furthermore, the area has the most airports, with the United States alone having around 18,000 airports.

Furthermore, the Airports Council International announced a US$ 3.6 Billion investment in 11 airport projects in the United States and Canada. Airport authorities’ expenditures in airport renovation in North America are creating substantial commercial prospects for industry participants.

As a result, the increasing expansion and modernization of airports and ports is expected to provide sufficient growth prospects for automated weather observation system market participants in the coming years. Furthermore, with an increasing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, governments in the area place a premium on sustainable energy.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Automated Weather Observing System Market

Among the leading suppliers with more than a third of the market share are Vaisala Inc., Optical Scientific, Inc., All Weather, Inc., Mesotech International, and Coastal Environmental Systems. These companies are concentrating on long-term contracts with government and military institutions. Along with this, suppliers are prioritizing price cuts to reduce the high cost of AWOS.

For example, OSI announced a lower-cost AWOS AV option to FAA AWOS. These new OSI AWOS will fulfill the requirements of IFR and GPS approaches with a capital expenditure of less than $100,000. Tier 1 firms are expected to implement such measures in the near future in order to increase their market position. This would raise the amount of competition among AWOS suppliers, giving purchasers more negotiating power. As a result, the installation of AWOS at airports throughout the world will expand, fueling market expansion.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers in the Automated Weather Observing System market positioned across countries, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance :

The FAA stated in 2022 that it has began building new automated weather observation systems (AWOS) across Alaska in order to deliver continuous, real-time, and exact meteorological data on distant Alaskan locations.

Key Segments Covered in the North America Automated Weather Observing System Market Report

North America Automated Weather Observing System Market by Configuration :

AWOS-A

AWOS-AV

AWOS-1

AWOS-2

AWOS-3

AWOS-3P

AWOS-3P/T

AWOS-4

North America Automated Weather Observing System Market by System Type :

Standalone AWOS Systems

Portable AWOS System

North America Automated Weather Observing System Market by Procurement Model :

AWOS Procurement via Tender/Bidding Process

North America Automated Weather Observing System Market by Deployment Location :

Automated Weather Observing Systems for Military & Defense Airports

Automated Weather Observing Systems for Commercial Service Airports

Non-Primary

Primary

Automated Weather Observing Systems for Cargo Service Airports

Automated Weather Observing Systems for Heliports

North America Automated Weather Observing System Market by Country :

S

Canada

Mexico

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of automated weather observing systems across North America.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of automated weather observing systems in North America during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

