Worldwide Demand For Plant-Based Squalene Is Expected To Surge At 8.5% CAGR By 2032

Newly-released report on the plant-based squalene market reveals that the global market experienced year-on-year (YoY) growth of 1.5% to reach US$ 82.4 million at the end of 2021. However, between 2022 and 2032, worldwide demand for plant-based squalene is expected to surge at 8.5% CAGR.

Liquid plant-based squalene sales increased 1.8% to reach US$ 47.6 million in 2021, while demand for plant-based squalene from the personal care & cosmetics industry was up 2.2% and reached US$ 48.6 million.

Prominent Key Players Of The Plant-based Squalene Market Survey Report:

  • Amyris
  • ARISTA INDUSTRIES
  • Caribbean Natural Products Inc.
  • Charkit Chemical Company LLC
  • Clariant
  • EPF Biotek
  • Jedwards International, Inc.
  • Lotioncrafter
  • Nucelis
  • Spohim
  • SynShark
  • The Ordinary
  • Wilshire Technologies

Segmentation of Plant-based Squalene Industry Research

  • By Form :
    • Powder Plant-based Squalene
    • Liquid Plant-based Squalene
  • By Source :
    • Sugarcane
    • Olive Oil
    • Corn
    • Amaranth
    • Others
  • By End Use :
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Personal Care & Cosmetics
    • Food Supplements
    • Others
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South-East Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

The report covers following Plant-based Squalene Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Plant-based Squalene market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Plant-based Squalene
  • Latest industry Analysis on Plant-based Squalene Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Plant-based Squalene Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Plant-based Squalene demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Plant-based Squalene major players
  • Plant-based Squalene Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Plant-based Squalene demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Plant-based Squalene Market report include:

  • How the market for Plant-based Squalene has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Plant-based Squalene on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Plant-based Squalene?
  • Why the consumption of Plant-based Squalene highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

