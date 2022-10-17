Global Amaranth Market Is Projected To Increase At A Stellar CAGR Of 10.3% By 2032

The global amaranth market is valued at around US$ 9.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a stellar CAGR of 10.3% to attain a valuation of US$ 24.6 billion by 2032.

The cosmetics & personal care segment holds the largest market share. This is attributed to amaranth products being combined with distinguished ingredients supporting the normal functioning of the skin and aiding in smoothening wrinkles.

Amaranth is classified to be a pseudo-cereal as its nutritional profile is similar to that of other grains such as wheat and rice, and this has increased its worth. The grains are ground to make amaranth flour that acts as a substitute for other flour.

Prominent Key Players Of The Amaranth Market Survey Report:

  • Van’s International Foods Inc.
  • Pure Inc.
  • Mary’s Gone Crackers Inc.
  • Natures Bakery
  • Luke’s Organic
  • Mukushi Foods
  • Nova-Lux Group LLC
  • Organic Products India
  • Kilaru Naturals Private Limited
  • NOW Foods
  • Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Key Segments Covered in Amaranth Industry Research

  • Amaranth Market by Product Form :
    • Amaranth Seeds
    • Amaranth Leaves
    • Amaranth Flour
    • Amaranth Oil
  • Amaranth Market by Category :
    • Organic Amaranth
    • Conventional Amaranth
  • Amaranth Market by Application :
    • Food and Beverages
      • Bakery and Confectionery
      • Snacks
      • Condiments
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Cosmetics and Personal Care
    • Others
  • Amaranth Market by Region :
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

The report covers following Amaranth Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Amaranth market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Amaranth
  • Latest industry Analysis on Amaranth Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Amaranth Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Amaranth demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Amaranth major players
  • Amaranth Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Amaranth demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Amaranth Market report include:

  • How the market for Amaranth has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Amaranth on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Amaranth?
  • Why the consumption of Amaranth highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

