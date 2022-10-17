Flour Treatment Agents Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 3.9% To Reach A Market Size US$ 1.24 Bn by 2032

The global flour treatment agents market is currently valued at US$ 843 million and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% to reach a market size US$ 1.24 billion by 2032.

Bakers frequently use flour treatment agents to improve flour performance when producing bread and to make the dough easier to manage during baking.

Food additives called flour treatments are added to flour to enhance baking performance. Flour is a powder produced by grinding raw grains, seeds, or roots such as wheat, rice, barley, corn, peanuts, soybeans, potatoes, and oats. Different dishes are prepared with flour, which strengthens the dough-forming characteristics and enhances the gluten’s ability to retain gas.

Prominent Key Players Of The Flour Treatment Agents Market Survey Report:

  • Corbion
  • AB Mauri
  • Nutricepts, Inc.
  • Canton Chem, Inc.
  • Penta Manufacturing Company
  • Brolite Products Co., Inc.
  • Handary
  • RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd.
  • Pakmaya
  • PeroxyChem
  • Winovazyme Biological Science & Technology Co. Ltd
  • Ronas Chemicals Ind. Co. Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Flour Treatment Agents Industry Research

  • Flour Treatment Agents Market by Form :
    • Powder
    • Granules
    • Tablets
    • Liquid
  • Flour Treatment Agents Market by Agent Type :
    • Fungal Alpha-amylase
    • Galaxium Pentahydrate Pearls
    • Galimax
    • Calcium Lactate
    • Magnesium Lactate
    • L-cysteine
  • Flour Treatment Agents Market by End Use :
    • Bakery Products
      • Bread, Tortilla
      • Pizza Dough
      • Frozen Products
      • Pies
      • Confectionery Products
    • Grain Mill Products
      • Ready-made Flour Mixes & Dough
      • Pasta
    • Functional Food & Nutrition
      • Nutritional Supplements
      • Dietetic Products

