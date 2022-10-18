Future Electronics is Promoting the MINMAX MJWI30 Series Converters

Shanghai, China, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is promoting the MINMAX MJWI30 series, a high-power density 30W isolated DC-DC converters.

The operating temperature range of MJWI30 is from -40°C to 80°C, ultra-wide input voltage range by 4:1 ratio and 1.5KVDC I/O Isolation. This device is optimized for space constrained applications thanks to the ground-breaking size reduction achieved by MINMAX. The MJWI30 can deliver full 30 W of power with a power density of 75 W/ in3 in a small package occupying only 1 square inch of PCB space.

The MINMAX MJWI30 series has quickly become a popular choice for engineers in the industrial, transportation, and renewable energy industry for its critical space constraint capabilities. Its applications range from human-machine interface recorders to semiconductor process equipment, motion controllers, smart inspection robots, drones and charging piles.

The device features a compact size, high efficiency, and stability regardless of internal and external conditions. To learn more about this product, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.cn/resources/promotions/minmax202208

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

