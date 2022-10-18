Hong Kong jiesilu’s second generation product AdBox launched globally

Hong Kong, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Hong Kong jiesilu company recently announced that its second generation of intelligent advertising device AdBox, developed by it, has started to launch globally to replace 1.2 million first generation AdBoxes distributed around the world. Compared with the first generation, it is more advanced and intelligent, and can help advertisers’ product label network become larger. Jiesilu is using the AdBox platform to simplify advertising sales and manage and distribute content in its expanding display network. This is a new series consisting of 1.2 million delivery devices across 60 cities around the world,

At present, many well-known brands have launched activities on the global outdoor screen through Adbox, attracting audiences through global, ultra localized and context sensitive advertising. With the increasing interest of advertisers in retail media, AdBox will provide flexibility, scalability and programmatic functions for brand promotion to expand its network to meet needs.

Duke, co-founder of jiesilu, also shared that ADBOX smart advertising equipment accurately combines various product promotion media of advertisers into multimedia programs through data analysis and massive deployment advantages, transmits them to the media player (AdBox) through the network, and then the player broadcasts the programs on the corresponding display device and pushes them to users, truly realizing the goal of wide coverage and accurate audience, Every penny spent by advertisers will bring higher value. JetSilk Road has also successively introduced many successful cooperation programs for agents, such as high site subsidies, labor costs, electricity costs and equipment maintenance costs, which has brought many dividends to agents. It has truly achieved that part-time jobs have higher income than regular jobs, giving many agents more incentive to participate, and can also turn idle display devices into profitable advertising display terminals to obtain more income.

Duke, co-founder of Jiesilu, shared in his personal social media that he will continue to provide intelligent advertising services for the global Internet of Things with a technological innovation attitude in the future, promote the globalization of intelligent advertising equipment for the Internet of Animals, and implement the vision of sustainable development of the advertising industry