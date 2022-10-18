Future Electronics Offers CUI Inc DC-DC Converter Guide

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is simplifying the DC-DC converter selection process for its customer base.

Knowing the navigation of DC-DC converter selection can be a daunting task, CUI Inc offers a one-stop shop article covering all the ins and outs of choosing the right converter.

In the article, you can find out:

– How requirement specifications for DC-DC converter applications are unique compared to AC-DC in that input voltages are not standardized

– The comparison between regulated and unregulated output voltages

– Mounting choices, safety requirements and other additional features

To download the full guide, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/cui-inc-selecting-the-right-dc-dc-converter.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

