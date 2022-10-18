Elegant Boutique Hotel in Jaisalmer – Sonaar Haveli

JAISALMER, India, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to Sonaar Haveli, an elegant boutique hotel located close to the town of Jaisalmer Rajasthan, India. This luxury boutique property offers elegantly furnished rooms for a memorable stay in this desert state of India.

Sonaar Haveli, a Boutique hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, India, has opened its doors to discerning global travelers. It promises guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience amidst verdant gardens and an imposing haveli. Its interiors are opulent and authentic, blending old architectural structures with modern facilities. Not only elegant but also relaxing, the hotel is a true heaven for those who appreciate history, culture, and hospitality.

About Us

Sonaar Haveli is one of the most luxurious boutique hotels in Jaisalmer. The hotel offers the comforts of heritage hospitality to travelers. The hotel offers elegant rooms close to Jaisalmer’s city center at an affordable rate.

Contact Info:

Phone: 9351137576

Email: info@sonaarhaveli.com

Website: https://sonaarhaveli.com/

Address: Ramgarh Rd, Ram Kund, Kishan Ghat, Rajasthan 345001