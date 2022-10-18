Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt Market to Register Growth at 11.9% CAGR from 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt Industry Overview

Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. Wax melts are becoming more and more popular and now many consumers favor them over candles to make their homes smell beautiful. Wax melts do not have a wick, nor do they require a flame, like candles.

Wax melts are usually warmed in an electric wax melt warmer containing a small 15-watt light bulb that is included at the base of the warmer. The light bulb provides just enough heat to warm the wax melts, tarts, or cubes, releasing the scent in as little as 5-10 minutes. The National Fire Protection Association estimated that from 2009 to 2013, fires related to candles caused an estimated USD 374 million in direct property damage. Decorative candles are appealing, but the exposed flame poses the risk of something else catching fire by accident.

Several factors affect both the average burn time of candles and wax melts, such as type of wax, amount of fragrance oil and size of candle or wax melt. Wax melts are preferred over candles for their burn time. The average burn time of a 16-oz candle jar is expected to be anywhere between 60 and 84 hours, i.e. about 5 hours of burn time per ounce. On the other hand, 8-oz. wax melts have an average of 225 hours of burn time, which breaks down to 28 hours of burn time per ounce.

Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented Europe, Middle East & Africa wax melt market on the basis of type, pack, and country:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Pressed Wax Melt and Poured Wax Melt.

The poured wax melt dominated the market with a share of 57.2% in 2020. The segment is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period.

The pressed wax melt segment is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Pack Insights, the market is segmented into Single Pack and Multi-Pack.

In terms of value, the multi-pack segment dominated the market with a share of 77.4% in 2020. Owing to the rise in tourism that has led to an increase in the demand for multi-pack wax melts.

The single pack segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 11% from 2021 to 2028. The segment accounted for a share of around 20% in 2020.

EMEA Wax Melt Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Germany

K.

France

South Africa

Key Companies Profile

The market players face stiff competition from each other as some of them are among the top candle manufacturers and have a large customer base.

Some prominent players in the global Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt market include

Kerax Limited

P&G

Arran Aromatics

Aroma Works

Best Kept Secrets

Breeze Candles

Canova

Charles Farris

Sonneborn

Cereria Ronca Srl

