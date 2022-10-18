Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Industry Overview

The global Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Market size is expected to reach USD 17.74 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The evolution of self-service kiosks and the popularity of buffet systems in restaurants have resulted in the growing adoption of commercial tabletop kitchen products. Besides, events such as holiday parties, business meetings, weddings, or any other social gathering require feeding a large number of people, wherein a buffet system is considered to be the ideal service option. This scenario is expected to result in the growing adoption of different buffet service utensils and serving ware, such as plates and drinkware.

The growing trend of food-away-from home, dining out, and takeout has been presenting lucrative growth opportunities for restaurants and eating joints, which has resulted in a surge in the number of eateries. This has driven the need for various tabletop kitchen products for the preparation, service, and delivery of various kinds of foods. The growth of the restaurant industry is mainly attributed to the customer desire for convenience, socializing, and high-quality food and services. This has influenced restaurant owners to invest in modern and quality tabletop kitchen products, including dinnerware and buffet ware.

Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial tabletop kitchen products market on the basis of material & product and region:

Based on the Material & Product Insights, the market is segmented into Glassware, Porcelain and Metal Ware.

The metal ware segment dominated the market with a share of over 43.0% in 2020. This is attributed to the increased adoption of metal ware in the commercial sector owing to its strain-resistant properties and low-maintenance quality.

The porcelain segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. The favorable properties of porcelain, such as strength, elasticity, permeability, cost-effectiveness, and translucency, have made it a highly durable tableware option.

Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Northern Europe

Southern Europe

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players. The market players face stiff competition from each other as some of them are among the top manufacturers and have a large customer base.

Some prominent players in the global Commercial Tabletop Kitchen Products market include

The Oneida Group

Villeroy & Boch AG

Arc International

Sambonet Paderno Industrie S.p.A.

Mepra S.p.A.

Sola Cutlery

Solex GERMANY GmbH

Lenox Corporation

Pinti Inox S.p.A.

The Vollrath Co., L.L.C.

Degrenne

Studio William Welch Ltd.

Amefa B.V. and many others

