Americas Range Hood Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2022-2028

Americas Range Hood Industry Overview

The Americas Range Hood Market size is expected to reach USD 6.11 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Changing lifestyles, exposure through traveling, and design innovations have set the pace for new modern standards of living. With higher spending capability as well as improved infrastructure facilities, the need for comfort in the kitchen has triggered a positive impact on the market.

The growing home values have doubled homeowner equity, indicating a trend of homeowners feeling richer and disposed towards spending money on home improvement. The online home remodeling platform Houzz reported a 58% uptick in the project leads for home professionals in June 2020, as compared to the same month the previous year. Similarly, kitchen and bath remodeling projects picked up by 40%, according to the agency. According to Home Improvement Research Institute (HIRI), home improvement spending by Americans was likely to reach USD 439.9 billion in 2020, incurring a rise of 8.7% in spending.

With an increasing number of families considering the kitchen as a central gathering place in the home, the focus on renovating and improvising the area has been growing. For instance, the 2019 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study found that spending on both median and large kitchen remodels increased by 10% from 2018. Furthermore, an increasing number of millennials are buying homes, particularly older homes that require more repairs. According to studies by HomeAdvisor, millennials are investing in a greater number of home improvement projects each year compared to other age groups.

Americas Range Hood Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Americas range hood market based on product, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Under Cabinet, Wall Mounted and Ceiling Mount.

The under cabinet product segment held the largest revenue share of more than 42.7% in 2020.

The ceiling mount products have gained higher penetration among consumers. The increasing trend of kitchen remodeling in the country is expected to spur the demand for trendy ceiling-mounted range hoods.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.

The residential application held the largest revenue share of more than 85.7% of the America range hood market in 2020.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online, Kitchen Stops, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores and Local Kitchenware Shops.

The kitchen stops channel of distribution contributed a revenue share of more than 57.7% in 2020.

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. Although the offline distribution channel is predominant for the sales of range hood products, online distribution is gaining significant popularity.

Americas Range Hood Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

U.S.

Canada

South America

Key Companies Profile

Key players operating in the market adopt strategic initiatives such as product launches to drive the company’s growth in the future as well as to solidify their position in the market.

Some prominent players in the global Americas Range Hood market include

Whirlpool Corporation

Broan-NuTone, LLC

GE Appliances, a Haier Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Haube Range Hood Co.

KOBE Range Hoods

Victory Range Hoods

Proline Range Hoods

Faber US and Canada

Vent-A-Hood Ltd.

