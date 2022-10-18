Demand For Rotary Machinery Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —According to latest research by Fact.MR, rotary machinery market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for rotary machinery will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Mounting demand for quality finished products in various end use industries, rotary machinery are likely to gain traction over forecast period. Moreover, government emphasis on leveraging regional micro, small and medium enterprises is likely to project potential growth opportunities in the Rotary machine market.

Prominent Key players of the Rotary Machinery market survey report:

Redson

Fintex Industries Co. Ltd.

SMT Machines Limited

Mikron Multistar

Gnutti Transfer S.P.A.

We Fun Industrial Co. ltd

Imoberdorf AG

K.R. Pfiffner AG

Hydromat Inc

Moss Group Automation

Key Segments

By Type

Rotary Transfer Machine Conventional Machine CNC Machine

Rotary Filling Machine Piston Filling Vacuum Filling Pump Filling Corrosive Filling

Rotary Tattoo Machine Direct Drive Armature Bar Linear Action Swash drive

Rotary Shearing Machine

Rotary Die Cutter Machine

Rotary Pulp Molding Machine

Rotary Screen Printing Machine

By Operation

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Textile

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



