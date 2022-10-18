Glutamic Acid Market Strategies and Insights Driven Transformation Till 2028

Glutamic Acid Industry Overview

The global glutamic acid market size was valued at USD 9.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing demand for animal feed, coupled with the growing utilization of food additives and food enhancers in the food and beverages industry, is estimated to trigger the product demand in the near future. The spread of the COVID-19 virus has crippled several economies and severely impacted the supply chains across industries. The production and consumption of glutamic acid are highly influenced by its demand from the end-use industries. Thus, any fluctuations in the demand from the end-use industries are anticipated to directly impact the demand for glutamic acid. The increasing awareness among individuals regarding consuming healthy products has positively impacted the demand for glutamic acid in the food and beverages and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Glutamic Acid Market

The key raw materials used to produce glutamic acid include Coryneform bacteria, glucose, and sugarcane molasses. The product is manufactured using required raw materials through the fermentation process, which involves various steps such as fermentation, centrifugation, carbon adsorption, evaporation, crystallization, and ion exchange. The fermentation process has gained popularity among manufacturers owing to the high quality and purity of products obtained through this process. However, the process is capital-intensive and has high energy and water requirements.

The key suppliers of raw materials include Ambuja Group, Roquette Frères, Cargill, Incorporated, Eurosweet GmbH, Mahajan Molasses Company, and United States Biological. These suppliers are well-established players operating for a long time in the industry and have a strong distribution network.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Food Additives & Nutricosmetics Industry Research Reports.

Baby Products Market – The global baby products market size was valued at USD 214.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global baby products market size was valued at USD 214.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. Skin Care Products Market – The global skin care products market size was valued at USD 130.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

April 2019: As per an article published by Dairy Food, The per capita consumption of cheese such as Cheddar and Colby-Jack in North America increased from 11.7 pounds in 1995 to 15 pounds in 2017.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global glutamic acid market include

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd.

KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD.

Ottokemi

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Yuanfang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Ningxia Yipin Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Glutamic Acid Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.