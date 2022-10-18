Sodium Nitrate Market Trends, Cost Structure Analysis, and Forecasts 2028

Sodium Nitrate Industry Overview

The global sodium nitrate market size was valued at USD 95.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is anticipated to be driven by the growth of fertilizers products in the agriculture industry. The market is largely dependent on the trends of its application industries. The high demand from fertilizers end-use segment due to the increasing demand for food is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Sodium nitrate-based fertilizers are used widely due to their ability to provide necessary nitrogen nutrients to the crops. These fertilizers are considered favorable for crops like wheat, soybeans, sugarcane, and corn. Apart from fertilizers, the product is also used in the food industry as a preservative.

Nitric acid is subject to intense price and supply volatility in the global sodium nitrate market as it is manufactured from ammonia and nitrogen dioxide. Fluctuations in the price and demand/supply of the aforementioned raw materials are expected to hamper the prices of sodium nitrate over the forecast period.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus has crippled economies across the globe and severely impacted the supply chains across industries. The production and consumption of sodium nitrate are highly influenced by its demand from end-use industries. However, chemicals present in fertilizers additives and fertilizers can also have an adverse impact on groundwater and water, which is used for drinking and can lead to various diseases. The blue baby syndrome is one such disease that affects infants caused by water contaminated with nitrate. Sodium nitrate is mainly manufactured using nitric acid with soda ash.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global sodium nitrate market include

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

BASF SE

SQM

Weifang Haiye Chemistry & Industry Co.

ACF Nitratos S.A.

Shijiazhuang Fengshan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Quality Chemicals S.L.

