U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Market Size, Segments, Growth Prospects 2028

U.S. Pharmaceutical Isolators Industry Overview

The U.S. pharmaceutical isolators market size was estimated at USD 130.4 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2020 to 2028. The growth is expected to be driven by the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry coupled with advancements in technologies used in the pharmaceutical industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for drug manufacturing and has increased the demand for aseptic process manufacturing. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for equipment that allows the containment of pharmaceutical processes has brought isolators to the forefront. The demand for pharmaceutical isolators on a small scale and the possibility of faster lead times have given a new boost to market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted demand for smaller batch processing systems that helps save costs and reduce batch contamination. Furthermore, the U.S. is focusing on domestic competitiveness and has prioritized ‘reshoring’ of pharmaceutical manufacturing to reduce dependence on China which is expected to boost the market growth in the country.

Pharmaceutical isolators are used extensively in pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities since they provide tight enclosures, which maintain aseptic conditions and ensure worker safety. It eliminates the changing areas required in cleanrooms, aids in keeping the operating costs low and eliminates the need for personal protective equipment.

Fill-finish manufacturing of prefilled syringes and development of new drugs, generic medicines, and biosimilars, coupled with stringent government regulations related to controlling the quality of medicines and ensuring the deployment of good manufacturing practices are factors expected to augment the demand for pharmaceutical isolators in the U.S.

Rapid developments in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries have led to the increased development of modern therapies. Continuous progress in gene therapies has improved the demand for batch development of treatment methods for a small and specific population thereby boosting the demand for pharmaceutical isolators in the U.S.

Market Share Insights

February 2021: Comecer S.p.A partnered with Illuminate Manufacturing Intelligence, to integrate Illuminate, a pharmaceutical production solution based on industry 4.0, to get real-time updates of their manufacturing equipment.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. pharmaceutical isolators market include:

COMECER S.p.A.

LAF Technologies

Iso Tech Design

Nuaire

Getinge AB

SKAN AG

BRAUN INERTGAS-SYSTEME GMBH

M.A. SpA

AZBIL TELSTAR, S.L.U.

Syntegon Technologies GmbH

