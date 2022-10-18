U.S. Restricted Access Barrier System Market Trends, Growth Prospects Till, 2028

U.S. Restricted Access Barrier System Industry Overview

The U.S. restricted access barrier system market size was valued at USD 172.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2020 to 2028.

Increasing demand for modular containment systems, growing biotechnological industry, and rising investments in R&D in the field of biotechnology are expected to drive the market in the U.S. The chemical industry in the U.S. is regaining its lost momentum after the disruptions of the supply chain, plummeting demand, and the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for a restricted access barrier system (RABS) is likely to witness growth on account of the improving consumer demand, growing shale and natural gas sector, and stabilizing global exports.

The pandemic has led the U.S. government to promote local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, especially active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which require RABS during manufacturing. This has resulted in augmenting the demand for aseptic manufacturing facilities complementing the market growth in the U.S.

The demand for RABS is expected to witness growth in medical applications owing to its ability to provide septic safety in the critical zone and flexibility for interventions. In addition, efficiency and low capital investment compared to cleanrooms and isolators are anticipated to propel the demand for RABS in the near future.

The chemical industry extensively utilizes RABS for developing new chemicals and manufacturing fine chemicals. RABS is used to prevent the contamination of chemicals, which may hamper the reaction during the manufacture of chemicals and protect the workers that are handling toxic and hazardous chemicals. The growing demand for RABS from the chemical industry is expected to create upswings for the market growth over the forecast period.

RABS are usually cleaned manually followed by a CIP (Clean in Place) unit to clean up commodities. This process is simpler than the cleaning process of isolators, which includes bio-decontamination, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for RABS in aseptic filling systems over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

February 2021: Comecer spA partnered with Illuminate Manufacturing Intelligence, a division of ATS (ATA.TO), to develop a production solution integrating its containment equipment portfolio in line with Industry 4.0

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. restricted access barrier system market include:

M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A.

Germfree Laboratories, Inc.

Extract Technology

AZBIL TELSTAR, S.L.U.

Syntegon Technologies GmbH

Isolation Systems Inc.

Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Ortner Reinraumtechnik GmbH

COMECER S.p.A.

SKAN AG

