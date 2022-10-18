Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Report Covers Future Trends With Research 2022 to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Bot detection and mitigation software program is used by groups to protect in opposition to attacks or other unauthorized pastime involving bots. Bots may try to take down websites and perform a DDoS attack, scrape information from a website, or perform fraudulent transactions. Bot detection and mitigation products are designed to understand bot activity, perceive malicious bots, and prevent them from engaging with websites, applications, or networks. Companies use these tools to keep availability in the course of assaults and stop bots from completing their intended tasks.

These tools may have comparable elements to DDoS safety software program however bot detection and mitigation options protect towards a variety of bot-related activities, rather than one kind of attack. Similarly, click on fraud software program may have comparable aspects to bot detection and mitigation software. However, it’s primed totally to observe and safeguard in opposition to fraudulent clicks referring to to pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, which is again, only one of the many kinds of attacks that bot detection and mitigation equipment shield against.

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global bot detection and mitigation software market based on type, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Analysis, by Type

Windows

IOS/MAC

Android

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Analysis, by Application

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Bot Detection and Mitigation Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Bot Detection and Mitigation Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bot Detection and Mitigation Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Manufacturers –

Oracle

Alibaba

Geetest

Kasada

Webroot

PerimeterX

Radware

BitNinja

White Ops

Secucloud Network

DataDome

Imperva

Akamai Technologies

InfiSecure

Reblaze Technologies

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Bot Detection and Mitigation Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

