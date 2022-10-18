Sales of Steel Pipe Coatings Are Projected to Increase at A CAGR of 4.7% During 2021 – 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global steel pipe coatings market exceeds a valuation of US$ 8.1 Bn, and is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The construction of oil and gas pipelines has a history of more than 100 years. Pipeline transportation is an effective transmission method for water, oil, gas, and other fluid media. As such, preventing pipeline corrosion has become a prime challenge across the globe. Therefore, improving anticorrosion technology to reduce economic losses due to corrosion is a long-term issue in the anti-corrosion industry.

With the fast growth of the oil and gas industry and rapid expansion of pipelines across the globe, companies operating in the oil & gas industry are demanding more resilient solutions for pipeline corrosion protection. Crude oil is corrosive in nature and steel pipelines with anti-corrosion properties are the best option for transporting crude from one place to another. It has been observed from the past several years that the oil & gas industry has experienced a high volume of loss due to corrosion. Demand for steel pipe coatings came into existence after this observation, and as a result, coating manufacturers are experiencing high sales and revenue generation.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2106

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Oil & gas end use is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031-end.

Water transportation is estimated to account for 24.8% market value share by 203- end, and is expected to gain 48 BPS in its market share.

Automotive end use is estimated to account for 14.4% market value share by 2031-end, but is expected to lose 31 BPS in its market share.

Marine end use is projected to grow 1.6X in value, while automotive end use is projected to grow 1.5X in value by 2031.

“Growing pipeline infrastructure in developing nations to open up new growth opportunities for steel pipe coating manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Why is the U.S. a Global Heavyweight for Steel Pipe Coating Demand?

The market in the U.S. grew 1.7% from 2016-2020, and is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn by 2031. The country has a high number of consumers for steel pipes in the oil & gas sector. The U.S. alone accounts for over 25% of steel pipes utilized in the oil & gas industry.

Additionally, there is widespread presence of leading market players with high volume production. In 2020, the U.S. accounted for over 18% of the global market share and more than 76% of the North American market share.

Owing to extensive spending in the oil & gas sector, the country will continue to enjoy this high position in the global market in terms of consumption and production.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

Some of the key developments are:

On 1st April 2020, AkzoNobel acquired a leading Mauritius-based paints and coatings company Mauvilac Industries Limited. The complete acquisition helps the company strengthen its distribution network across Europe and Africa.

In January 2021, AkzoNobel signed an agreement with Guangdong Water to supply powder coatings for a landmark water pipeline in China.

In February 2021, Arkema acquired Poliplas, a leader in hybrid-technology sealants and adhesives. The acquisition reinforce its presence in the Brazilian fast-growing construction adhesives market.

On 5th May 2021, Axalta completed the expansion of its waterborne coatings plant in Shanghai, China. Expansion of the plant was done looking into the growing demand for sustainable coating solutions for commercial and industrial markets in China and the Asia Pacific region.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2106

Market Segments Covered in Steel Pipe Coatings Industry Research

By Pipe Diameter

DN 350 – DN 600 Steel Pipes

DN 700 – DN 1000 Steel Pipes

DN 1200 – DN 2000 Steel Pipes

DN 2000 – DN3000 Steel Pipes

DN 3000 & Above Steel Pipes

By Solution

Solvent-free Steel Pipe Coatings

Solvent-based Steel Pipe Coatings

By Coating Material

Fusion Bonded Epoxies

Fluoropolymer Steel Pipe Coatings

Polyolefin Steel Pipe Coatings

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

2LPP

3LPP

Coal Tar Epoxies

Epoxy Coated Steel Pipes

High Performance Powder Steel Pipe Coatings

Flow Efficiency Steel Pipe Coatings

Liquid Epoxy Steel Pipe Coatings

Others

By Application Area

Internal Steel Pipe Coatings

External Steel Pipe Coatings

By End-use Industry

Steel Pipe Coatings for Oil & Gas Industry

On Shore

Off Shore

Steel Pipe Coatings for Aerospace Industry

Steel Pipe Coatings for Automotive Industry

Steel Pipe Coatings for Marine Industry

Steel Pipe Coatings for Water Transportation Industry

Fresh Water

Brine

Others

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including revenue growth, product enhancements, and revenue generation from steel pipe coatings across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the revenue through of steel pipe coatings during the forecast period.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com