Projector Lamps Market fastest hit at a CAGR of 6.5% Forecast by 2021-2031

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider has released the projector lamps market analysis, which shows that global demand is expected to enjoy year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.5%. The projector lamps market size in 2021 will total a valuation of around US$ 2 Bn. LED projector lamps housing is likely to portray a positive growth rate of little over 6.5% and metal halide lamps are expected to witness a YoY growth of 5.2% by the end of fiscal year 2021.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Projector Lamps market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Projector Lamps market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Projector Lamps market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Projector Lamps Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

  • 3D Perception
  • 3M
  • BenQ America Corp
  • BOXLIGHT
  • Christie Digital Systems USA Inc.
  • HP Inc.
  • Dell
  • Dukane
  • Eiki
  • Eizo
  • Hitachi
  • JVC
  • LG
  • Mitsubishi
  • Sharp NEC
  • Panasonic Corporation
  •  Samsung Corporation
  •  Sanyo
  • Sony Corporation
  • Toshiba
  • ViewSonic
  • Yokogawa Corporation
  • Acer Inc
  •  Casio
  • Fujitsu

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

  • By Lamp Type
    • Metal Halide Lamps
      • High-Intensity Discharge Lamps
      • Ultra-High-Performance Lamps
    • LED Lamps
    • Lasers
    • Hybrid
  • By Projector Type
    • LC – Liquid Crystal Display Projectors
    • DLP – Digital Light Processing Projectors
    • LCoS – Liquid Crystal on Silicon Projectors
    • Others
  • By Lumen Count
    • Below 3500 Lumens
    • 3600-6500 Lumens
    • 6500-9000 Lumens
    • Above 9000 Lumens
  • By Rated Lifetime
    • Below 5,000 hours
    • 5,000-20,000 hours
    • 20,000-30,000 hours
    • Above 30,000 hours
  • By End User
    • Residential
    • Commercial Projector Lamps for Business Application
      • Corporate Offices
      • Stage & Theatre and Projector Lamps for Cinema Halls
      • Game Zones
      • Academic & Research Institutions
      • Exhibition Centres
      • Others
  • By Sales Channel
    • OEMs
    • Aftermarket
      • Online Sales
        • Third Party Online
        • Direct to Customer
      • Modern Trade
      • Specialty Stores
      • Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East Africa

