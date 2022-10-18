Home Diagnostics Market To Register Stellar Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Home Diagnostics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Home Diagnostics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Home Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Category

Test Type Glucose Monitoring Devices

Pregnancy Test

HIV Test Kits

Ovulation Predictor Test Kits

Cholesterol Detection Test Kits

Drug of Abuse Test Kits

Others Form Cassettes

Strips

Midstream

Digital Monitoring

Instruments

Test

Dip Cards Regional Market and Country-wise Segmentation North America

USA

Latin America

Europe

France

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

China Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Online Pharmacies

Key Takeaways from Report

There has been an increase in the adoption of digital home diagnostics to improve disease diagnosis. Market players have innovatively introduced digital home diagnostics through various technologies aligned with the growth of smartphone users, which makes accessibility easier.

The industry faces limitations due to compliance of strict laws laid down by regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EU, so as to keep quality and accuracy in check.

Home diagnostics are yet to penetrate developing economies on a large scale.

Glucose monitoring, pregnancy testing, and infection tests are the most widely used types across the world.

Urine diagnosis is by far the most widely used sampling method for home diagnostic purposes.

North America leads as far as demand for home diagnosis is concerned, followed by Europe.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted several sectors, but has benefitted the home diagnostics market, as people are more inclined to stay indoors and self-test when possible, due to increased risk going to hospitals,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Collaborative Efforts Top Manufacturers’ Priority

Fact.MR finds that, the number of people suffering from hearing loss has encouraged stakeholders in the home diagnostics market to introduce advanced hearing assessment kits.

Leading market players such as Quidel Corporation are setting the bar high. Roche Holding AG partnered with GE Healthcare to deliver data-driven diagnostics, which include tests that critical care patients can use at home. ARKRAY, Inc. is now in an agreement with leading diagnostics manufacturers to deliver diagnostics in the Indian healthcare system.

Some of the key players in the home diagnostics market are ACON Laboratories Inc, BTNX Inc, Assure Tech (Hangzhou) co. Ltd. Becton Dickinson & Company, Bionime Corporation, and True Diagnostics Inc., who are integrating innovative technologies to further improve performance features, such as efficiency and accuracy, to gain a competitive edge in this space.

