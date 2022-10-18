NATO C5ISR Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Airbus, BAE Systems plc, Cubic Corporation

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global NATO C5ISR Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on NATO C5ISR Market The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center of Excellence is a multinational organization dedicated to improving C5ISR capabilities and interoperability within the alliance.

Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in NATO C5ISR technology are the development of new platforms and capabilities for data collection, processing, and analysis; the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning; and the integration of C5ISR systems with other military systems.

Key Drivers:

Some of the key drivers for the NATO C5ISR market include the need for real-time situational awareness, the need for secure communications, and the need for interoperability between different NATO countries.

Other drivers include the need for improved intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, and the need for better command and control of military forces.

Market Segments:

The NATO C5ISR Market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the global has been categorized into land, naval, and airborne. By application, the market has been classified into command & control, communications, surveillance & reconnaissance, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The NATO C5ISR Market includes players such as Airbus, BAE Systems plc, Cubic Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Thales Group.

