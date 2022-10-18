Demand For Parenteral Nutrition Market To Rise Significantly From Key (Use Industry Sectore) : Fact.MR

A recently published study by Fact.MR estimates that the global parenteral nutrition market is expected to surge at a 7% CAGR from 2022-2032, reaching nearly US$ 14 Bn in value terms. Growth of the market is principally attributed to the rising cases of nutrition inadequacy across multiple age groups, induced either by chronic conditions or contraction of infectious ailments.

Historically, the market surged at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2015 and 2021. By 2021-end, the market was valued at US$ 6 Bn. During the novel coronavirus pandemic, growth prospects only served to heighten, given the increasing preference for parenteral route of administering drugs and other essential nutrients to infected patients. This method also reduced chances of contracting the COVID-19 infection, especially within the healthcare staff.

Key Segments Covered in the Parenteral Nutrition Research Report

By Nutrient Type : Carbohydrate-based Parenteral Nutrition Products Parenteral Lipid Emulsion Single Dose Amino Acid Parenteral Nutrition Solution Parenteral Nutrition Trace Elements Parenteral Vitamins & Minerals



Competitive Landscape

Prominent parenteral nutrition products manufacturers are striving to continuously improve their product offerings. They do so by introducing new product lines, consolidating their presence through collaborations and acquiring some small to medium-scale providers among others. Some key developments are as follows:

In January 2020, Fresenius Kabi completed its clinical trial for SmofKabiven- a new range of lipid emulsions. The product is manufactured from multiple oils, including fish, soybean & olive oils and medium-chain triglycerides.

Which Parenteral Nutrient Type is forecast to Remain Dominant?

Single Dose Amino Acid Parenteral Nutrition Solutions to Remain Prominent

By nutrient type, sales of single dose amino acid parenteral nutrition solutions are expected to remain dominant, with an anticipated market share worth 31% in 2022 and beyond. This is attributed to increased usage of amino acid solutions.

Newly procured amino acids possess fewer side effects, thereby enhancing patient benefits. A combination of different amino acid grades have proven to enhance overall biological functioning of the patient. Hence, there is high reliance on this product.

Prospects for Parenteral Lipid Emulsions are expected to Heighten Significantly

Besides single dose amino acids, lipid emulsions are likely to enjoy rapid growth, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032. Growth is attributed to development of hybrid parenteral lipid emulsions from multiple sources to enhance patient health.

These formulations are manufactured through a combination of fish oil and olive oil. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted healthcare providers to offer parenteral nutrition over enteral approaches, with lipid emulsions proving to be the most convenient option.

How do Growth Prospects Appear across the Asia-Pacific Region?

A Large Population Base and the Consequent Nutritional Requirement Bolstering Prospects

Sales of parenteral nutritional products are expected to grow the fastest across the Asia-Pacific. The presence of a large population base and the consequent rise in cases of inadequate nutritional intake- particularly across the developing world- has heightened growth prospects throughout the region.

Countries such as India represent the bulk of all growth opportunities in the long-run. It is reported that every day, more than 6,000 children below the age of 5 succumb to malnutrition in the country. Most of them are a result of lack of vitamin A, iron iodine, zinc and folic acid. About 57% of preschoolers and their mothers have sub-clinical Vitamin A deficiency.

Likewise, in China, mineral insufficiency comprises the highest form of malnutrition among adults, at around 99.97%, followed by vitamin deficiency (98.8%), overweight & obesity (39.58%) and underweight (~4%). Hence, governments are promoting extensive nutritional intake campaigns, elevating growth prospects. Fact.MR expects the Asia-Pacific market to proliferate at a CAGR of 8% through 2032.

