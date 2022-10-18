Pickup Truck Market Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | AB Volvo, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, Dongfeng Motor Company

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Pickup Truck Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pickup Truck Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A pickup truck is a type of vehicle typically used to transport goods or materials. These trucks are usually outfitted with a bed in the back, which can be used for hauling large items or for carrying passengers. Many pickup trucks also have four-wheel drive, which allows them to navigate rough terrain or inclement weather.

Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in pickup truck technology include:

-Advanced driver assistance systems: These systems can help with things like lane keeping, adaptive cruise control, and automated braking.

-Connectivity and infotainment: More and more trucks are coming with advanced infotainment systems that offer things like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Pickup Truck market. First, the need for a vehicle that can haul large loads is a key driver. Second, the ability to go off-road is another key driver. Third, the need for a vehicle that can tow a trailer is another key driver. Lastly, the fuel economy of a Pickup Truck is a key driver.

Market Segments:

The Pickup Truck Market is segmented on the basis of propulsion, vehicle type, range, and region. By propulsion, the market is classified into battery electric truck, hybrid electric truck, plug-in hybrid electric truck, and fuel-cell electric truck. By vehicle type, it is categorized into light-duty electric truck, medium-duty electric truck, and heavy-duty electric truck. By range, it is divided into up to 150 miles, 151 to 300 miles, and above 300 miles. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Pickup Truck Market report includes players such as AB Volvo, BYD Company Ltd., Daimler AG, Dongfeng Motor Company, Geely Automobiles Holdings Limited, Man SE, Paccar Inc., Scania, Tata Motors, and Workhorse.

