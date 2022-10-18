The Food Waste Recycling Machine Market Demand Is Anticipated to Surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032 End

The global food waste recycling machine market is estimated at USD 2.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2032. The global food waste recycling machine market accounts for ~1% of the global waste management market in 2022. The global food waste recycling machine market is estimated to have an absolute $ opportunity of USD 2.5 Billion during the assessment period of 2022-2032.

Environmental concerns about food landing up in landfills have become a major issue worldwide. Therefore, manufacturers have come up with food waste recycling machines that can be installed in residential and commercial areas to recycle food waste. Manufacturers have introduced machines that can recycle food waste and convert it into compost in less than 24 hours. This is likely to expand the market by 1.7X in the coming years.

Food Waste Recycling Machine Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the food waste recycling machine market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of food waste recycling machine.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing food waste recycling machine, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, SWOT Analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Which region offers the most lucrative opportunity for the Food Waste Recycling Machine Market?

North America food waste recycling market maintains its lead by contributing nearly 24.2% to the overall market share. This is attributed to the attempts to promote recycling activities taken at the country level in countries of Canada and the United States, in the wake of a huge ratio of per capita food wastage. The North American Food Waste Recycling Machine Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Food Waste Recycling Machine Market

The global food waste recycling machine market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced food waste recycling machine.

Key market Players:

BioHiTech Global

Emerson Electric Co.

KCS Engineering

Oklin International

Enic Co. Limited

Hungry Giant Recycling

Bhor Engineering Company

Weimar Biotech

IMC WasteStation

Ridan Composting Ltd.

Global Food Waste Recycling Machine Market by Category

By Capacity :

0-50 Kg/Day

50-100 Kg/Day

101-300 Kg/Day

301-500 Kg/Day

501-1,000 Kg/Day

Above 1,000 Kg/Day

By Sales Channel :

Online Sales Channel

Offline Sales Channel

By End-User :

Food Processing Centre’s

Restaurants & Hotels

Schools & Universities

Composting Sites

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including price point analysis at each product and brand level, consumer survey analysis, social media sentiment analysis, product benchmarking and revenue generation from food waste recycling machine manufacturers across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided, taking into account the revenue of food waste recycling machine manufacturers during the forecast period.

