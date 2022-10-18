The Barge Transportation Market Is Expected to Reach US$ 191.45 Bn by 2031

Recently published intelligence by Fact.MR estimates that the global barge transportation market will register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021-2031, reaching US$ 191.45 Bn. Extensive reliance on maritime transportation in lieu of diminishing water borders is principally driving adoption of barges across continents and countries.

From 2016 to 2020, the industry experienced a modest incline of 3%, with bulk of the trade happening across the petrochemicals and hydrocarbons sector. As of 2020, the market was valued at US$ 119.92 Bn, experiencing a Y-o-Y growth rate of 3.4% to reach US$ 123.29 Bn in 2021. Recessionary pressures as a result of contracting maritime trade due to COVID-19 temporarily stalled barge transportation uptake.

In the future, global demand for barge transportation is expected to remain reliant on the ever proliferation growth opportunities in maritime trade, particularly in countries across Asia. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Asia maintained a 41% share of total goods loaded in 2020, despite the pandemic induced recession. Countries such as the Philippines, China and Indonesia are expected to emerge as highly lucrative hotspots for maritime trade, followed by India, Japan and other Asian giants.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Dry bulk cargo barge transportation to capture 55% of total market revenue through 2031

Increasing petrochemicals shipping to widen tank barge growth prospects, capturing 30% of global revenue

By voyage, inland transportation to account for major barge transportation adoption, growing at 6% CAGR

S to emerge as the fastest expanding market, clocking a CAGR worth 5.3% through 2031

India to experience major uptake amid high focus on building inland waterways, flourishing at 5% CAGR

“Higher freight rates and the desire to reduce traffic on land will increase demand for barge transportation over the coming years,“ says a Fact.MR analyst.

Burgeoning Demand for Bulk Commodities Increasing Barge Transportation Uptake in the U.S?

As production volumes of dry bulk commodities increase, barge transportation of dry cargo on inland waterways is in high demand in the U.S. In addition to building new barges, manufacturers also build new tugboats to keep pace with the expected level of future demand for these services. With existing rates at a high level, the industry builds more barges to capitalize on the strong market. The construction of barges is also encouraged by investment credits that provide barge owners with tax benefits in these regions.

Approximately 60% of US grain exports are moved by barge, a service that generates US$ 8.5 billion in exports, allowing American farmers to compete more effectively against foreign competitors. 79% of all domestic water-borne freight is transported by barges, serving 87% of all major US cities. The waterways industry produces more than US$ 5 billion in annual GDP while giving the U.S access to one of its biggest natural assets.

Supply and demand drive the barge industry, which is affected by many things, including regional weather patterns, navigation patterns, local and international trade, agricultural production, government policies, and steel prices. All these factors are influencing the overall demand for barge transportation in the market. An expansion rate exceeding 5% is projected for the U.S market by Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. Trade will become more efficient and seamless by using new ports and technologies. The result of a strategic collaboration can help the company to increase its production capacity.

In August 2021, SEACOR Holdings Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of U.S Shipping Corp- a privately owned, leading provider of long-haul marine transportation for chemical and petroleum cargo, rendering it as one of the largest Jones Act tanker operators, with a fleet of 15 coastwise vessels ranging from 150,000-300,000 barrels of capacity

On September 28th, 2021, Taiwan-based Franbo Lines announced that it would be acquiring three bulk carriers as part of its fleet expansion. In addition, it will also purchase you two newly-built bulk carriers: one 40,000 ton bulk carrier acquired from a Japanese firm and one 20,360 ton bulk carrier acquired from a Panamanian company

Key Market Players:

American Commercial Barge Line LLC.

INGRAM Marine Group

Kirby Corporation

SEACOR Holdings Inc.

Campbell Transport Company

Heartland Barge

Bouchard Transportation

Canal Barge

Magnolia Marine Transport

Marquette Transportation

Key Segments Covered

Barge Type

Dry Bulk Cargo Barge

Liquid Cargo Barge

Car-Float Barge

Power Barge

Construction Barge

Vessel Type

Open Barge

Covered Barge

Tank Barge

Voyage

Inland

Offshore

Ocean

Propulsion

Towed Barge

Self-Propelled Barge

