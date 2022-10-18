Thermal Papers Sales Are Expected to Register A CAGR Exceeding 5% From 2021 To 2031

A newly published Fact.MR study projects the global thermal papers market to reach nearly US$ 7 Bn, expanding at a CAGR exceeding 5% throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing deployment across key industries such as packaging & labelling and the retail industry is likely to spur future growth prospects.

From 2016 to 2020, sales of thermal papers expanded at 2% CAGR, reaching over US$ 4 Bn. With the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the online retail sector has accrued impressive gains, as consumers rely on e-commerce websites to make their purchases. This reliance on virtual platforms has significantly impelled thermal papers demand, as retailers adopt them to send invoices for the items dispatched.

Point-of-sale (PoS) systems are becoming increasingly popular among food chains, restaurants, and food stores since they are increasingly switching to inventory systems and time clocks. Fast-paced lifestyles often mandate the use of thermal paper for tickets, parking tickets, and admission tickets, which is increasing the demand for eco-friendly paper, a trend which is likely to prevail throughout the thermal papers industry for a lifetime.

Key Takeaway from the Market Study

Global market for thermal papers to add nearly 2x the market value by 2031

Packaging & labeling to be primary end user, expanding at a CAGR of 4% until 2031

By application, point-of-sale terminals to generate nearly 70% of global thermal papers demand

60-80 microns thermal papers to flourish, accounting for nearly 3 out of 5 sales

Demand for direct thermal papers to soar, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 5%

S likely to expand at a CAGR of 4% with respect to thermal papers demand through 2031

Asia to emerge as the most opportunistic market, yielding over 1/3rd of the total revenue

“As health concerns regarding BPA impact on humans, consumers are choosing organic BPA-free products in thermal papers to reduce the levels of chemicals in the manufacturing process,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

How are Concerns Regarding BPA Exposure Spurring Thermal Papers Sales in the U.S?

U.S. residents suffer from widespread exposure to bisphenol A (BPA) and bisphenol S (BPS). After clocking out, cashiers who handle thermal papers containing BPS have significantly higher levels in their urine, indicating that thermal paper is a significant source of BPS exposure.

Nevertheless, there is no federal law that prohibits BPA from being used in receipts in the U.S. Until thermal paper is banned, Americans will likely be exposed to BPA and BPS. However, manufacturers are developing non-BPS laden thermal papers, which will sustain sales across the forecast period, expected to grow at nearly 4% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape

Major players seeking to expand their customer base are hoping to gain a dominant position in the market.

On 19th January 2021, Avery Dennison launched its first uncoated recycled direct thermal (rDT) paper label material that is commercially available on the market, which contains recycled post-consumer waste.

Under the brand name Pergafast, Solenis produces a color developer for thermal papers. A versatile color developer, Pergafast 201 is used in all grades of top and non-top coated thermal papers. This development offers papermakers a safer alternative to bisphenol A (BPA), a chemical that disrupts hormone function.

Key market Players:

Koehler Paper Group

Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

Siam Paper Public Company Limited,

Jujo Thermal Ltd.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

Thickness Type

60-80 microns

80-90 microns

End User

Retail Industry

Healthcare

Packaging & Labelling

Printing & Publishing

Entertainment & Transit

Other End Uses

Application

Lottery & Gaming

Labels & Tickets

Other Applications

Technology

Direct thermal

Thermal transfer

Key Points Addressed in Thermal Papers Industry Analysis

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand Share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Thermal Papers and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

