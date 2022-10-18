The Global Scrubber Dryer Market Is Slated to Expand at A Healthy CAGR of Close to 8% From 2021 To 2031

Nearly 5.5 million scrubber dryers were sold in 2019, which translates to just half of the global demand expected for 2031. However, even though scrubber dryers have gained immense popularity over the years, which has created a critical situation for traditional cleaning equipment, still, the market is not yet in a position to overtake the traditional cleaning equipment market.

The COVID-19 pandemic exhibited an opportunity for scrubber dryer manufactures and suppliers to enhance their product offerings of antimicrobial scrub pads and cleaning solutions. With increasing cases of COVID-19 across regions, demand for scrubber dryers has seen a dramatic rise.

The global scrubber dryer market is poised to expand to a CAGR close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2497

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global scrubber dryer market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2031.

Demand for stand-on/ step-on scrubber dryers expected to surge at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast years.

Retail sector accounts for 17% of scrubber dryer demand among end-use industries.

For every 100 scrubber dryers retailed in Asia pacific, 67 are the walk-behind type.

The market in North America expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7%, and set to be valued at over US$ 2.7 Bn in 2031, owing to higher presence of manufacturers in the region, huge consumer base, and substantial consumption with streamlined supply chains.

Battery-operated scrubber dryers are poised to provide higher opportunity for manufactures.

North America is the leading producer of scrubber dryers, followed by Europe. Out of 100 scrubber dryers sold, 33 are being sold in North America.

Direct sales to account for over one-third of global market share.

What Makes the U.S. the Growth Epicenter for Scrubber Dryers?

The U.S. remains the major contributor to the growth of the market, as there are around 130 Mn units of scrubber dryers sold annually in the country. The U.S. accounted for US$ 1.1 Bn market value in the year 2020. Increasing population, abundance of raw material, and early development have set the stage for the U.S. to be the most attractive market for scrubber dryers.

Competitive Landscape

Aforementioned players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to increase penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include product launches, collaborations and partnerships with prominent scrubber dryer manufacturers and suppliers, acquisitions, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

Nilfisk Group, Tennant, and Numatic International have been endeavouring to establish a unique selling proposition for their products. Nilfisk, in 2020, launched its autonomous scrubber dryer line with BrainOS. This scrubber dryer has the capacity to clean a large warehouse and large spaces.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing scrubber dryers have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which is available in the full report.

Key market Players:

Tennant

Hako GmbH (Possehl)

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Taski (Diversey Holdings Ltd.)

i-teamglobal

Nilfisk Group

Numatic International

Finmap

Amano Corporation

RPS Corporation

NSS Enterprises

Polivac

Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Co., Ltd

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2497

Key Market Segments Covered

By Type :

Walk-behind Scrubber Dryers

Stand-on/Step-on Scrubber Dryers

Ride-on Scrubber Dryers

By Power Source :

Electrically-operated Scrubber Dryers

Battery-operated Scrubber Dryers

By End Use :

Scrubber Dryers for Household Use

Scrubber Dryers for Commercial Use

Retail

HoReCa

Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions

Scrubber Dryers for Government Use

Scrubber Dryers for Use at Airports and Railway Stations

Industrial Scrubber Dryers

By Sales Channel :

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online stores

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

MEA

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of scrubber dryers during the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com